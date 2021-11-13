Viviane Araújo highlights powerful curves when posing in bodysuit

Viviane Araújo caught the attention of internet users in the early evening of this Friday (12) by sharing a devastating click. In the photo, the drum queen of Salgueiro appears wearing a hollow body, oozing beauty and giving a true show of seduction.

In the post caption, the actress interacted with the followers: “Tell me down here: From 0 to 10 how powerful do you feel today?”asked the famous woman, getting lots of comments and loving messages from fans.

Advertising Unable to load ad

“My God, what a wonderful woman,” said one boy. “I’m feeling beautiful like you,” said an admirer. “The most beautiful”, wrote another fan. “Simply perfect”, highlighted another follower. “Queen of beauty”, praised one more.

Viviane Araújo reveals plans to become a mother

Recently, Viviane Araújo revealed her plans to become a mother, during an interview with Marie Claire magazine. It is worth remembering that she got married in early September, with the businessman William Militão.

“I have a lot of desire and now it has only increased. We’ve been talking about it”, she stated. “I think we’ll have a baby soon, God willing.”, guaranteed the famous, which is already performing artificial insemination procedures to get pregnant.

SEE MORE: Viviane Araújo displays big body on video and collects compliments