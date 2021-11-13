Volkswagen halts production in Greater Curitiba and gives 2,100 workers on vacation

The global crisis caused by the lack of semiconductors has once again compromised Volkswagen production in São José dos Pinhais, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba. This week the company decided to suspend activities at the factory in Paraná, responsible for the production of the SUV T-Cross, for ten days. With that, the 2,100 workers of the two shifts are on vacation until November 19th.

This is the second time that production in São José dos Pinhais has been stopped this year for the same reason – and the fourth stoppage in 2021. The first was in June, when activities had to be suspended both in Paraná and at the Taubaté plant, in São Paulo, and also lasted ten days.

Since then, the São José dos Pinhais factory has been privileged by the group with chips arriving in the country – so much so that the production of other units, such as Taubaté and São Bernardo do Campo, was already being affected.

About the crisis, the company stated, in a note, that: “it has been working intensively, in partnership with the matrix and suppliers, to minimize the effects of the shortage of semiconductors for production in its factories in the region. However, the current scenario does not show the path towards a definitive solution aimed at normalizing the supply of chips”.

In March, production in Paraná – across the country – was suspended for ten days due to the worsening of the pandemic and, in October, operations were suspended for three days during the week of the October 12th holiday.

