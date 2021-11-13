Wesley Safadão cancels family, crew and guests to show on ship – É Hit

The singer wesley naughty had to cancel the entry of the family and the team on the ship WS On Board, with a party scheduled from 20 to 23 November, after a decision by the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa).

The decision, according to the publication of the portal metropolises, happened after the withdrawal of fans who had already bought tickets for the event.

In a note, published on October 29, Anvisa declared that ships should only transport 75% of full capacity and, only then, will they be able to leave Brazilian ports. In this way, the WS On Board, which should depart from the Port of Santos, in São Paulo, needs to have its capacity reduced by at least one thousand people.

In addition to the reduction in capacity, those who go to the ship are asked to present certificates that prove the two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, as well as a PCR test with negative result.

Despite having vetoed personal guests, the number of people removed was not enough to meet the agency’s requirement. Thus, according to Wesley Safadão, the criteria used for pick up people with tickets already purchased are not defined by the singer’s team.

In Stories on Instagram, on Thursday (11), he tried to explain the situation. When he learned of the new rule, the artist would have tried to postpone the cruise again, but was informed that he would have to pay the rent in the same way, in the amount of BRL 15 million.

“I said ‘either everybody goes or nobody goes.’ But the law does not support me. Because other ships are going to leave. Those that had not reached their maximum capacity will not have to uninvite anyone,” he said.

Also on Thursday, a meeting between the producer of thematic ships and Anvisa was carried out, but the decision of the organ was maintained.