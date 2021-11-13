what happens when you get there?







All it took was the soap opera ‘Um Lugar ao Sol’ (Rede Globo) to announce that it would address the menopause for the subject to be among the most commented. In the story, the character Rebeca, played by Andréa Beltrão, is a former model who has to deal with the female invisibility when reaching this stage. It is worth remembering (and highlighting) that menopause is a natural process for all women, but it is still considered taboo. We spoke with a team of experts to answer your questions about the topic and show that this debate should be organic, informative and social.

health effects

With the drop in the female hormone, estrogen, and the interruption of the reproductive phase, changes are felt. It is common for some to appear after 45 years of age. Among them, most impact the female intimate health, mainly involving the vagina. Here are some:

Dryness: it is the most common symptom of the phase, which can interfere both at the time of penetration and in everyday life. In these cases, the recommendation is to invest in a water-based lubricant or coconut oil for the intimate moment and in vaginal moisturizers made of water or hyaluronic acid.

Flaccidity: aging favors collagen loss, resulting in flaccidity. This same process happens in the pelvic floor and, together with hormonal drops, produces a narrowing of the vaginal canal, causing pain during sexual intercourse. To resolve this issue, hormone replacement and pelvic physical therapy sessions are good options.

Weakened vaginal tissues: Another result of collagen loss and low hormone levels, tissues tend to become thinner and less elastic, and may suffer cracks, injuries and even bleeding more easily during penetration. In addition to hormone replacement, the vaginal laser is also an alternative treatment, as it stimulates collagen production and helps with lubrication.

Psychological and emotional can also be affected.

According to psychologist Marina Vasconcellos, the psychological and emotional impacts resulting from menopause are not a rule. This is because the woman’s lifestyle can be decisive at this stage, that is, the practice of sports, healthy eating and a good night’s sleep are allies to ensure well-being despite changes.

But and when does it impact? “Some women can become more sensitive, irritated or depressed and also suffer from vaginal dryness, which can interfere with sex. This will depend on how this woman’s emotional health is to face menopause, her willingness to treat it”, explains Marina .

How do you face menopause?

The psychologist warns that this stage of life is faced in different ways by each woman. While some feel freer because of the lack of menstruation and the impossibility of getting pregnant, others may feel less feminine for the same reasons. Therefore, preparing the mind and body for the new stage of life is an essential process when dealing with the situation – which, in fact, does not need to be faced alone. You can share your doubts and impressions with a psychologist, a gynecologist or a friend.

Difficulties that will possibly be faced with sex, such as pain from lack of lubrication or loss of libido, can contribute to conflicting feelings. “Some women may feel that they are losing their potency, getting older, when, in fact, all these issues have ways out. Dryness, for example, is resolved with a simple lubricating gel”, completes Marina.

Sources: Isabela Barboza, gynecologist at Hospital 9 de Julho, in São Paulo (SP); Maurício Abrão, gynecologist at BP – A Beneficência Portuguesa in São Paulo; Rodrigo de Freitas, gynecologist and breast cancer specialist at the Hospital Samaritano, in São Paulo (SP); and Marina Vasconcellos, a psychologist specializing in therapeutic psychodrama.