What is a solar eclipse? Know all about the phenomenon

Sometimes the Moon blocks sunlight, a relatively rare event we call a solar eclipse. You probably already knew this, but did you know that total solar eclipses won’t happen forever? Yeah, that’s because the Moon’s orbit is changing, increasing by about 3.8 cm each year, which will eventually move our natural satellite far enough away that total solar eclipses are no longer possible. But, after all, what is a solar eclipse? How does a solar eclipse occur? What types of solar eclipses exist? These and other cool facts about the subject you can check in this matter!

what is solar eclipse

Progression of the total solar eclipse that happened in 2017 (Image: Reproduction/NASA/Aubrey Gemignani)

Eclipse is the name given to when an object temporarily “disturbs” the light coming from the star — in our case, the Sun. There are two types of eclipses seen here on Earth: the solar and the lunar. In the lunar eclipse, Earth passes between the Moon and the Sun, casting a shadow on our natural satellite during this transit. In the solar eclipse, the Moon passes in front of the Sun, from our point of view, being able to hide it totally or partially.

How does a solar eclipse occur

(Image: Reproduction/Oregon State University)

A solar eclipse occurs when the Moon is between the Earth and the Sun, something that can only happen during the New Moon phase, as it is during this phase that our satellite rises more or less close to the rising of the Sun. In other words, the Moon appears during the day because it faces the lighted side of the Earth.

Want to catch up on the best tech news of the day? Access and subscribe to our new youtube channel, Canaltech News. Every day a summary of the main news from the tech world for you!

However, you may have already noticed that a New Moon doesn’t often cause an eclipse, and the reason for this is that the lunar orbit is tilted a little bit in relation to the imaginary line between the Sun and Earth. Therefore, it is more common for the Moon to pass a little above or below this line. But when it passes right through this region, it creates a perfect (or near-perfect) alignment between the three bodies. This alignment doesn’t last long, but it can be dramatic, as some eclipses are so dark that we say “day turned to night”.

But as a rule, at least twice a year (or more, sometimes up to five times a year), a New Moon lines up to eclipse the Sun. And these alignments are more or less like clockwork, because eclipses they will eventually repeat themselves predictably to astronomers. The interval between eclipses is known as the Saros Cycle and was already known in the times of the first Chaldean astronomers, about 28 centuries ago. The word Saros means “repeat” and is equal to 18 years, 11⅓ days (with a margin of variation according to leap years).

As the Moon blocks the Sun’s light and shadow is cast on part of the Earth, it creates a trail as the Earth rotates. This path is called the path of totality, and that’s where you need to be if you want to see the total eclipse. There are other regions around the path of totality where you can still see the partial eclipse, but there will also be regions where, even though it is daylight, there will be no eclipse at all. That’s because the Moon isn’t big enough to cover the entire planet with its shadow.

Types of solar eclipse

(Image: Reproduction/Joseph Matus/NASA/MSFC)

There are essentially four types of solar eclipses. The first and most striking of these is the total, in which the Moon blocks the Sun completely for a few minutes. During this period of darkness, we can still see the solar corona, but we should not look directly at it, as our vision may be irreversibly impaired. The solar corona is a kind of “atmosphere” of the Sun, high above the surface of the star.

The second type of solar eclipse is a partial one, in which some part of the Sun is visible while the blocked part appears dark. A partial eclipse is the most common type of solar eclipse.

The third type is the annular solar eclipse, which occurs when the Moon blocks the sun’s rays so that the “periphery” of the Sun remains visible (do not confuse this periphery with the solar corona). This occurs when the Moon is further away from Earth than usual, so the shadow cast on the planet is smaller, with the Moon not “filling in” the entire length of the solar disk. This eclipse is also known as a “ring of fire” and is the second most common type.

Finally, there is the hybrid solar eclipse — the rarest of all. It changes from a total eclipse to becoming an annular eclipse. More specifically, in some places on our planet the Moon will completely block the Sun (total eclipse), while other regions will observe an annular eclipse. Hence, this eclipse is called a hybrid.

Difference between solar and lunar eclipses

(Image: Reproduction/NASA, Edition: Daniele Cavalcante)

Whereas a solar eclipse occurs when the Earth is under the Moon’s shadow, a lunar eclipse is the opposite: our planet casts its shadow on the Moon. imaginary between Sun and Earth, but this time on the terrestrial night face.

During a lunar eclipse, you will always see the Moon in a reddish color, and there will never be a complete disappearance of the lunar disk in the sky. The reason for this is that, at the peak of the eclipse, some sunlight passes through our atmosphere and hits the Moon. In the process, molecules of the elements that make up Earth’s atmosphere filter out certain wavelengths of light, enhancing the shade of red.

Source: NASA, Space.com, Oregon State University, Live Science