what Italy needs to do going to the World Cup

Champion of the 2020 Euro Cup — which, because of the covid-19 pandemic, was played in 2021 — Italy has rediscovered the path of great achievements after the frustrating absence of the World Cup in Russia in 2018. But four months after the European title, qualification for the 2022 World Cup is still at risk. In the last round of the European Qualifiers, on Monday (15), Italy needs to win and cheer against Switzerland to guarantee a place in Qatar. If that doesn’t happen, he goes to the repechage, a situation that brings sad memories to Italians.

Today, Italy and Switzerland faced each other in Rome, in a very important clash: whoever won would be practically guaranteed in the Cup. The expectation, of course, was that the European champions would stamp their passport to Qatar in front of the thousands of fans who filled the Olympic Stadium. But came the disappointment of the 1-1 draw (with Switzerland coming out ahead) and the wasted penalty two minutes from the end of the game by captain Jorginho.

Unable to defeat Switzerland at home, it remains for Italy to win their last game and hope that the rival does not win their next game. The two teams in Group C have identical campaigns (four wins and three draws), totaling 15 points, and Azzurra is only in the lead because of the goal difference (11 goals scored against the 9 of the Swiss).

So, in addition to beating Northern Ireland on Monday (15th) at 16:45 in Belfast, it’s important for Italy that Switzerland don’t beat Bulgaria at home, which seems unlikely (the Swiss beat the Bulgarians by 3 to 1, away from home, in March). But if both teams win? Then the Italians have to hope that the rival wins little, in order not to overcome the difference of two goals over the balance.

It is noteworthy that if Italy fails to take first place in Group C, there will still be a chance of getting a spot in the repechage. But then a new championship begins, which will only end at the end of March 2022. 12 teams qualify for the repechage (the 10 runners-up in each group and the two best teams remaining). Three groups are formed, with four countries. Within each bracket, a small tournament will be played, with two semi-finals and a final. The three champions from each of these finals go to Qatar.

Four-time world champions have sad memories of that experience. In the 2018 European Cup qualifiers, Italy began the search for a spot in the play-off against Sweden. A 1-0 defeat, at home, and a goalless draw, away, ended Azzurra’s chance to go to the World Cup, which was played in Russia.