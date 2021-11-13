where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

Internacional and Athletico Paranaense face off today (13), at 7 pm (GMT), in Beira-Rio, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

The game puts two teams face to face that are fighting for a place in the next Libertadores via Brasileirão. Colorado has 44 points and Hurricane has 41.

where to watch

The game will not be broadcast on television for contractual reasons. O UOL Score will follow the game in real time.

stadium and time

Beira-Rio Stadium, in Porto Alegre, at 7 pm (from Brasília).

likely escalations

Inter: Marcelo Lomba; Saravia, Bruno Méndez, Victor Cuesta and Paulo Victor (Moses); Dourado, Lindoso, Edenilson, Mauricio and Patrick; Matheus Cadorini. Technician: Diego Aguirre.

athletic: Saints; Pedro Henrique, Thiago Heleno and Nico Hernández; Marcinho, Christian, Léo Cittadini and Pedrinho; Nikão, Renato Kayzer and Terans. Technician: Alberto Valentine.

Embezzlement

Inter will be without Yuri Alberto, suspended. Daniel and Taison are still injured. Boschilia was out of the list for a work on muscle rebalancing.

Athletico will not have Abner suspended. Fernando Canesin and Erick are recovering from injuries and are also out.

Arbitration

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Helpers: Kleber Lucio Gil and Henrique Neu Ribeiro (both from SC)

VAR: Rodrigo Dalonso Ferreira (SC)

Latest results

Inter arrives after losing to Juventude 2-1. Athletico-PR beat Ceará, also 2-1.