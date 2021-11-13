where to watch the Sprint Race, which will define the starting grid

The Formula 1 drivers will return to the Interlagos Autodrome tracks today, at 4:30 pm (Brasilia time), for the Sprint Race. The race in question lasts about 30 minutes and defines the starting grid for the official race of the Brazilian Grand Prix, on Sunday (14).

After taking the lead in qualifying, Lewis Hamilton will start first in the Sprint and will try the extra three points that the race gives whoever wins. Your direct opponent Max Verstappen will start at your side. The second row will be composed of the Finn Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) and the Mexican Sergio Pérez (RedBull).

It is noteworthy that Lewis Hamilton will start with five places less than he can win in this ‘mini-race’. The punishment was applied by the FIA ​​after the engine change made by Mercedes.

Sprint Race – Brazilian Grand Prix

Local: Interlagos Autodrome, São Paulo (Brazil)

Date and time: 11/13, at 4:30 pm (from Brasília)

where to watch: Band and BandSports

See how the Brazilian GP Sprint Race starting grid turned out

1st – Lewis Hamilton (ING/Mercedes)

2nd – Max Verstappen(HOL/Red Bull Racing)

3rd – Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Mercedes)

4th – Sergio Pérez (MEX/Red Bull Racing)

5th – Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri)

6th – Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP/Ferrari)

7th – Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari)

8th – Lando Norris (ING/McLaren)

9th – Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren)

10th -Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine)

11th – Esteban Occon (FRA/Alpine)

12th – Sebastian Vettel (ALE/Aston Martin)

13th – Yuki Tsunoda (JAP/AlphaTauri)

14th – Kimi Raikkonen (FIN/Alfa Romeo)

15th – Antonio Giovinazzi (ITA/Alfa Romeo)

16th – Throw Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin)

17th – Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams)

18th – George Russell (ING/Williams)

19th – Mick Schumacher (ALE/Haas)

20th – Nikita Mazepin(RUS/Haas)