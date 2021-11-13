WHO Director General Says End of Pandemic is a Matter of Political Will and Encouragement | world and science



Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus – AFP

Participating in the Paris Peace Forum this Thursday, the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, reinforced that the end of the pandemic is no longer centered on the issue of technological or scientific evolution. “It’s a matter of political will and encouragement,” he said.

“When will the pandemic end? Perhaps this is the heart of the question. The answer is: the pandemic will end when the world decides to end it”, assured the WHO representative, stressing that the worldwide increase in the number of cases and deaths caused by covid-19, after months of sharp decline, is a reflection of the ineffective implementation of public health measures and the unequal distribution of vaccines.

“Over 80% of the vaccines already delivered in the world went to the G20 countries. So, 20 countries concentrate more than 80% of the 7 billion doses. Especially Africa is a continent that has been very seriously affected by the inefficiency in the distribution of vaccines . It is an average vaccination coverage of 5% at the moment, it is very low”, lamented the director-general of WHO.

In a debate room on “health governance to combat covid-19 and prevent future pandemics”, Tedros said that vaccine inequality is “epidemiological, economic and morally wrong”. According to him, that was why the WHO and its partners set the goal of reaching a vaccination coverage of 40% of the population by the end of this year.

The Organization asked governments with high vaccine coverage to share doses and change the immunization delivery schedule, but saw little sign of help. “There was a meeting yesterday organized by US Secretary Blinken Antony Blinken and Ministers of International Affairs and they agreed to follow up on plans to ensure that the 40% target is reached. I believe this kind of push will be important,” Tedros stressed Adhanom.

With the world recording seven thousand deaths a day on average, the director general of WHO expressed concern about the rise and assured that the output for statistics is global unity. “No country with high vaccination coverage is going to end this pandemic alone, only when all individuals are safe. I hope the whole world will say enough, because we are really fed up with this virus.”