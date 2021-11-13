Who owns the Moon?

As NASA and other organizations work to establish human outposts on the lunar surface in the near future, some legal issues arise related to harnessing the Moon’s resources — especially water ice, which is considered abundant in the permanently shaded ground of polar craters. After all, who is entitled to explore that place? Is there any “owner” of the “lunar lands”?

Does the Moon have an owner? British-American businessman claims to own part of our natural satellite. Image: Paitoon Pornsuksomboon – Shutterstock

It may seem like a strange question, and even refer to famous quack religious leaders who promise to “sell a piece of land in heaven”.

publicity

However, there are those who, in fact, claim ownership of the Moon, and even claim that they have a “certificate of ownership”. It is the British-American billionaire Richard Garriott, founder of game developer Origin Systems, responsible for the RPG series “Ultima” and better known by the name of his character in the game, “Lord British”.

Garriott is president of the Explorers Club, an international organization based in New York dedicated to advancing field exploration and scientific investigation. In a virtual conference held by the institution last month, he declared: “I am the owner of the Moon”.

Garriott was one of the first space tourists

Before fully understanding this story, it is worth knowing a little more about the entrepreneur – and discovering that this is not the first “eccentricity” on his resume.

In addition to being part of the early days of the video game industry, Garriott is an adventurous traveler. It has traveled practically all over the globe, from the Amazon jungle to the South Pole, reaching even the deepest point in the Earth’s oceans: 10,928 meters below the sea surface, in the Mariana Trench, in the Pacific Ocean.

But that came after another even more impressive adventure: Inspired by his father, American astronaut Owen Garriott (who, in 1973, spent 60 days in orbit aboard the first US space station, Skylab), he decided that he too I wanted to know the space.

Richard Garriott was the sixth space tourist in history. In 2008, he spent 11 days on the International Space Station (ISS). Image: Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center / NASA

Then, in 2008, he shelled out around US$30 million to fly to the International Space Station (ISS), where he stayed for 11 days, being one of the first to practice what we call “space tourism”. He flew aboard the Soyuz TMA-13 ​​spacecraft, with Russian cosmonaut Yuri Lonchakov and American astronaut Michael Fincke as fellow travellers.

While on the ISS, Garriott played a “prank” that he only confessed to many years later. He hid, somewhere behind the panels that line the interior of the station, a portion of the ashes from the body of actor James Doohan, the “Scotty” of the Star Trek series.

Read more:

“I won’t claim the entire moon,” says Garriot

Just out there, you can understand that we are not talking about just any crazy person (yes, maybe a crazy person – but, “in a good way”).

During the videoconference, he clarified: “I will not claim the entire moon.” According to Garriott, he is entitled to at least a small part of Earth’s natural satellite.

This statement stems from the fact that he invested $68.5 thousand in 1993 to buy the Soviet Union’s Luna 21 lander and its Lunokhod 2 rover, which explored the lunar surface 20 years earlier.

Rendering of the Soviet Union Lunokhod 2 lunar rover purchased by Richard Garriott. Image: NASA / NSSDCA

According to the website space, the deal was closed during a Sotheby’s space auction in New York, which secured Garriott a photograph of a Lunokhod 2 model and a set of documents in Russian and English, including a deed of transfer of title as well as a certificate of property. “It was the first time that an object that is not on Earth was sold”, said the businessman.

Once departing Luna 21 at Le Monnier crater on the eastern shore of the Sea of ​​Serenity, the rover operated for about four months, being remotely controlled by a team on Earth, while relaying panoramic images of the lunar surface.

On May 9, 1973, Lunokhod 2 had its solar panel and radiator-cooler covered in dust after it came into contact with a crater wall and was hit by lunar regolith and gravel. This incident apparently left the rover inoperative; he sent telemetry information to Earth for the last time on May 10 of the same year.

In his discussion for the Explorers Club, Garriott warned, however, that Lunokhod 2, also known as “Moonwalker”, is still in use, to some extent. “Even though the batteries in it failed, there is a set of reflective mirrors that are still used ​​to this day by a variety of telescopes around the world to detect Earth-Moon distance and some moon wobble,” he said. “So this is far from space junk. It is still in active use”.

In addition to owning Lunokhod 2, Garriott claims he may own the lunar regolith on which the rover sits, or at least the dust underneath the rover and the Luna 21 lander.

And there’s more. Garriott highlighted the fact that his rover ran about 40 km over arid lunar territory, so he says he also owns that route.

Crossing taken by the Lunokhod 2 rover, as plotted using images taken by NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter. Image: NASA / GSFC / Arizona State University

In addition, he made another claim about the Lunokhod 2’s cameras. According to Garriott, the Luna 21 / Lunokhod 2 ensemble photographically surveyed all of the ground that is visible from the rover track from an altitude of 1.8 m above the Moon. So it might be reasonable for me to claim not just the 25 miles of the ride, but everything that this vehicle looked at,” said Garriott.

Russia and the US have an agreement regarding the landing sites for their lunar missions, stating that they are off limits for visits, for historical and heritage reasons. “This means that the privately owned Lunokhod 2 exploration zone can be a welcome mat,” Garriott said.

“If one of these private rovers made it to the moon, landing close to our location, then we would have an economical exchange. I would say ‘I will pay handsomely for any data or photographs you take of any of my domains: my rover, my lander, my trail, my property. But, I also expect you to pay me access rights for being on my property.’ Therefore, we will have exchanged economic interests”, he said.

“For people who think this is all hypothetical, although I make my statement slightly ironically, I really think it raises serious questions,” said Garriott. “These problems are happening faster than people can imagine.”

heritage of humanity

And Garriott is right about that. Although ironic in his statement, the matter is really serious and has been a recurrent theme at various meetings, seminars, webinars and even international agreements.

Indeed, the possibility of colonization of the Moon poses several challenges for space legislation. As an article on the Brazilian Space Agency’s website points out, “the process would be very expensive, a huge infrastructure project that would require a lot of resources, and it would be necessary to provide guarantees for investors to guarantee their return and, simultaneously, a balance of power between the interested parties”.

In the mid-1960s, the United Nations (UN), through the United Nations Committee for the Peaceful Use of Outer Space (COPUOS), established general rules that would serve as a basis for regulating the sector. This formulation was approved in a Resolution of the UN General Assembly, known as the Outer Space Treaty (OST), signed on January 27, 1967 and which entered into force on October 10 of that year. .

Among its guidelines are peaceful reasons and the prohibition of military use of the Moon. But what stands out is Article IX, which says that exploration must be guided by the principles of cooperation and mutual assistance, and that nations they must conduct their activities based on the common interest of all.

A few years later, the Moon Agreement (MA) appeared, which was approved in 1979, reiterating, improving and adding some rules established by the OST.

By the document, the Moon is considered a “heritage for humanity”, and an international regime to govern the exploitation of its natural resources must be established.

For Northumbria faculty law and policy professor Christopher Newman, the signing of the Artemis Accords is also of special importance in space legislation. He cites NASA Administrator Bill Nelson’s statement on these documents: “Universal and Simple Principles That Will Enable New Generation Partnerships to Explore the Moon.”

Have watched our new videos on YouTube? Subscribe to our channel!