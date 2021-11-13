why actress removed both breasts due to cancer

Actress Miranda McKeon, best known for her role as Josie Pye on the Netflix series “Anne With an E,” was diagnosed with breast cancer in June of this year. At 19, she recently underwent double mastectomy surgery, when both breasts are removed.

In addition to the procedure, the actress also underwent chemotherapy sessions and had been waiting for surgery for five months. “This will significantly lower my risk of recurrence in the future,” he wrote on his Instagram profile.

Since discovering cancer, the actress has been using the social network to share information about the treatment. The case of the young woman, even, is considered extremely rare. It is the “exception of the exception”, as explained by Rodrigo Guindalini, clinical oncologist and oncogeneticist at Rede D’Or in Salvador (BA) and at the Igenomix Brasil laboratory.

“Her case is very unusual. Breast cancer usually occurs over the age of 50”, says the doctor. When a patient is diagnosed at an age as young as Miranda, there are guidelines that recommend genetic research to find the exact cause.

Removal of both breasts — even when the diagnosis is made in just one of them — is indicated only when the patient has genetic mutations, inherited from the father or mother, which increase the risk of developing the disease again. “An important fact is that 1 in 10 cases is hereditary, that is, only 10% did we find these changes”, he says guindalini. “In these patients that we identified the mutations, the chance of a second or third breast cancer occurring in their lifetime is very high. For them, double mastectomy is strongly recommended”, he explains.

If the actress, for example, was not diagnosed with cancer, but discovered the mutation, the surgery could be postponed. According to Fernanda Barbosa, breast cancer specialist and assistant physician at ICESP (Cancer Institute of the State of São Paulo), young patients, in their 20s, may wait a few years before opting (or not) for surgery.

Image: Reproduction/Instagram

“If she wants to get pregnant and breastfeed, it is possible to undergo surgery later. It all depends on the type of mutation, family history, whether the mother or sister had breast cancer. But we explain that surgery is able to reduce the risk by 95% of cancer, not 100%,” he explains.

It is worth saying that this is not the standard of care, it is one of the alternatives. The decision to remove both breasts is very individual. And, again, only in cases that genetic tests detect the presence of mutations that favor the development of breast cancer.

If the person chooses not to undergo double mastectomy, even knowing that he or she inherits the genes, the follow-up is very intensive. Several tests, such as MRI and mammography, are performed more frequently, with the aim of diagnosing cancer early, if it appears.

Post-surgical

Surgery is not a simple procedure, but it is invasive and requires a slow recovery. It is even possible that the patient has a lack of sensitivity in the regions — something the actress even commented on in one of the publications.

“The surgery is not a walk in the park, it is quite complex, because you need to remove the entire mammary gland, with a scalpel, and it is possible to injure the sensitive fibers of the breasts. With this, the patient may have loss of sensitivity in the region. But not all will have this, it depends a lot on the patient,” says the Rede D’Or physician.