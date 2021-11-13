why Flamengo had a penalty if VAR said he didn’t and Barcelona aiming for more reinforcements after Dani Alves

See the main news this Friday (12) from the world of sport in Brazil and Europe

CBF released the VAR audios of the match between Flamengo and Bahia, last Thursday (11), at Maracanã, by the brazilian, where the judge Vinicius Gonçalves justifies the penalty kick in favor of the rubro-negro team in the first half.

In the recordings, the video referee informs that the ball hit the Bahia defender’s chest, and that it then goes into the biceps, thus not having any touch on the defender’s arm. The head referee says he agrees with the VAR’s statement, but claims that Conti was in a blocking action, took the risk and then the ball did hit his arm.

After announcing the return of Daniel Alves, the Barcelona started conversations with striker Karim-David Adeyemi, from RB Salzburg. The 19-year-old jewel is the Catalan team’s main target for the next European football winter market in January 2022.

