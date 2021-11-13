Why Messi only played 15 minutes in a reason that even involves Neymar’s Brazil

With a historic unbeaten streak (26 games), Argentina beat Uruguay 1-0, thanks to a great goal by Di María

Saved in the last games of the PSG, Lionel Messi stayed on the bench for most of the match between Uruguay and Argentina, won by the hermanos by 1 to 0, going to the warm-up only in the final half of the second stage. The ace entered missing 15 minutes.

During the week, the striker normally participated in training and Scaloni’s statements suggested that he would be a starter against the Heavenly.

The short time in the field of shirt 10 generated an unknown. Are you physically okay? Will it be used in the derby against Brazil in the next round? According to the Sports World, the Argentine fulfilled the ‘selection plan’.

“With Leo we decided not to play (as a starter) because it came from inactivity and because it was going to be a type of game like what happened, very stuck. He entered the second half to gain pace thinking about Brazil,” said Scaloni after the match.

After 14 days out of action for PSG due to a problem in his left knee, the 34-year-old forward is now being watched closely by the French club, who complain that they have less on the field than Argentina.

Argentina is second place, undefeated, with 28, needing a victory to qualify for the Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi in Argentina’s match for the South American World Cup qualifiers Getty Images

Next Tuesday (16), at 8:30 pm, at the San Juan del Bicentenario Stadium, in San Juan, Argentina will host the Brazil for yet another Superclassic.