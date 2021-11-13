Why the Energy Crisis Can Lead to Lack of Fertilizers and Pesticides and Impact Future Crops | Agribusiness

The biggest impacts will not be felt now because farmers buy these inputs in advance, say analysts interviewed by g1. But, the shortage has started to impact the cost of food production and could harm the 2022/23 harvest.

Brazil, in general, depends abroad to obtain these items. This happens for two reasons: the country does not have the raw material and, in some cases, it simply does not use it for this purpose., explains Professor Carlos Eduardo Vian of the Superior School of Agriculture “Luiz de Queiroz” (Esalq) of the University of São Paulo (USP).

More than 60% of the ingredients in pesticides and 70% of those used in fertilizers come from abroad, making Brazil the only one of the large agricultural centers that depends on the import of inputs, says Carlos Cogo, managing partner of Cogo consultancy .

Chemical fertilizers work like a type of compost, used to prepare and stimulate the land for planting. Pesticides, also known as pesticides and defensives, are used to protect crops from pests and animals, and records of products approved year after year by the federal government have been the target of criticism from environmentalists.

Altogether, Brazil matters 76% raw material for these products. Of these, 32% come from China, explains the president of CropLife Brasil, Christian Lohbauer. It is an association that resulted from the joining of other entities in the sector, including pesticide manufacturers, which previously presented themselves as the National Association for Plant Defense (Andef).

“What is happening today is that China has made a change in its energy policy and an important part of the provinces that have chemical centers that produce products from yellow phosphorus and glyphosate no longer work the shifts they used to”, summarizes Lohbauer.

Phosphorus is one of the main elements for fertilizers, while glyphosate plays an important role in the production of pesticides, being the most sold pesticide in the world.

China is trying to change its energy matrix, which is dependent on coal (considered to be very polluting), to a renewable one. To meet the country’s environmental goals, the Chinese government is increasing the price of electricity and, as a result, some factories are reducing production, explains Professor Vian, from Esalq.

In addition, the country is facing a rise in the price of biogas and went through a dry period that reduced the capacity of hydroelectric plants, further limiting the supply of energy and causing the Chinese industry to even adopt rotations, adds Guilherme Bellotti, Agro Consulting manager at Itaú BBA.

Apart from the energy crisis, it is necessary to consider that, during the height of the pandemic and social isolation, the China slowed down its industrial production. Even with the return of demand, it is still not at sufficient levels to meet the market, says Bellotti.

The same has happened in other supplier countries, such as India, which accounts for 11% of chemicals overall, according to CropLife.

The country announced in early October that its coal stocks from electricity generating plants are “dangerously low”. result in up to 6 months of energy crisis.

With less pesticides and fertilizers, the countries adopted a protectionist practice, prioritizing the supply of these items on the domestic market before sending them to buyers, such as Brazil.

Russia, for example, importer of 15% of phosphates to Brazil, according to Cogo, is adopting this measure. To guarantee this internal supply, the country implemented an export quota, limiting the quantity of these shipments, and increased export taxes, explains Lohbauer.

There is also the expectation that the same policy will be adopted by China, according to the consultant.

Impacts of the maritime crisis

As if the energy crisis were not enough, these inputs also find it difficult to reach their destinations due to the scarcity of containers and ships.

The lack of this transport is mainly driven by the high demand in large export ports such as Asia, the United States and Europe, which attract shipowners because they are more profitable compared to other countries such as Brazil, explains Wagner Rodrigo Cruz de Souza, Executive Director of the Brazilian Association of Retroport Terminals and Container Transporting Companies (ABTTC).

Crisis at sea: understand the shortage of containers that affects producers around the world

As a result, routes were reduced and this transport became more expensive. According to Cogo, the cost reached fivefold.

Likewise, the wait in ports increased and a period that, before, was around 40 days, today it can be 60, 90, without a defined period, the consultant points out.

Lack of containers in Brazil affects exports from sectors of the economy

Impacts for producer and consumer

At the moment, the biggest harmed by the crisis of fertilizers and pesticides are the producers in the USA, which are already going to start planting the 22/23 crop, explains Cogo.

At the moment, there are still fertilizers and pesticides on the Brazilian market. what happens is the smaller quantity of these products, with occasional shortages and higher prices.

O Rural Globe the 7th of November brought reports of producers who are not able to purchase these inputs. Watch below:

Farmers have difficulties receiving imported inputs

In the current scenario, the perspective of experts is that the 21/22 harvest will not be directly affected by shortages of these ingredients, as farmers often purchase these inputs in advance.

However, the off-season corn planted at the beginning of next year and the 22/23 crop could be heavily harmed if the scenario is not reversed. “There is this risk of unavailability (of fertilizers and pesticides), if the situation of the energy crisis does not return to normal”, says Bellotti.

cogo claims that it is not possible to determine whether productivity will drop or not because of the scarcity of these items, except in cases where the crop is affected by a weed, for example, and the farmer cannot fight it.

He believes that the most affected crops will be wheat and barley, planted in February and May, in addition to the second crop of corn. O great impact should occur even in the second half of 2022, when producers will restock their stocks.

Although the offer is not yet at a more critical moment, product prices already impact the farmer’s pocket. According to the Globo Rural report, to buy a ton of fertilizer, the soy producer now has to sell more. The amount that could previously be purchased with the sale of 18 to 20 bags of soy now requires the sale of 24.

Glyphosate leads the advance in prices, with an increase of 126.8%, according to the Confederation of Agriculture and Livestock of Brazil (CNA). In general, pesticides and fertilizers had rises that exceeded 100% in the year until September, pointed out the institution.

Part of this may reflect to the consumer, being responsible, in part, for the high meat, since soybeans and corn, for example, are transformed into animal feed, says the coordinator of agricultural production at CNA, Maciel Silva.

Why doesn’t the price of meat go down?

However, he explains that this calculation also depends on other market issues, for example, the purchasing power that the consumer will have next year.

Opportunity for organic?

Although there is the possibility of replacing chemical fertilizers with organic ones, Carlos Eduardo Vian, from Esalq, explains that it is very difficult for the producer to obtain manure and compost, for example, in large volumes and quickly.

Likewise, there are possibilities to protect crops without pesticides even in large areas, for example, with the use of Integration Crop Livestock Forest – which has natural predators of invaders – or even from bio-inputs, explains Pablo Souza, professor from the Agronomy course at the Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná (PUC-PR).

but these outputs require investment and time for farmers to apply them in the field and build confidence in them, he points out.

“We are unable to develop agriculture with the potential that we have in the short term without depending on current inputs”, says the agronomist.

O federal government intends to anticipate registration requests for new fertilizer and pesticide suppliers at the National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa), said the director of the Department of Plant Health and Agricultural Inputs at the Ministry of Agriculture, Carlos Goulart.

For Lohbauer, from Croplife, the measure may not work due to the intensity of the problem, since, in the end, the new suppliers would also face the shortage of raw material.

For Cogo, the policy may have an effect in the short term, as it would open up a greater range of options for farmers. However, he believes that what can really help production is diplomacy, because many countries, such as China, are large consumers of Brazilian agriculture, therefore, they are also harmed by the low marketing of inputs to Brazil.

The government is also studying the implementation of the National Fertilizer Plan, which aims to reduce external dependence, studying the implementation of legislative proposals to facilitate the production of the item in the country.

This solution, yes, would have a long-term effect., points out Lohbauer. The debate about resuming Brazilian factories has returned to this scenario and has two interesting sides to be considered, says the president of the association that brings together the manufacturers.

For him, the products may end up being more expensive to be made in Brazil, but, on the other hand, this would generate guaranteed supply, regardless of the external situation.