Windows 10: AMD fixes dozens of vulnerabilities via driver

This Thursday (11), AMD announced an important security update for its graphics driver in Windows 10. The novelty fixes flaws with various threat potentials, some considered serious, as they would allow privileged access to the affected system for possible cybercriminals.

The company states, in the official statement: “In a comprehensive analysis of AMD Escape calls, a potential set of weaknesses in various APIs were discovered,” contextualises, “which could result in privilege escalation, denial of service, information disclosure, KASLR branch or arbitrary writing to kernel memory,” he explains.

In addition, AMD has also fixed potential medium- and high-impact security flaws in its EPYC-line server processors — 1st, 2nd and 3rd Generation. As in the previous case, exploitation of these vulnerabilities could grant cybercriminals administrative privileges, including the ability to gain complete control over affected devices.

Security update for AMD drivers prevent severe vulnerability threats. (Source: Shutterstock / Reproduction)Source: Shutterstock

Both discoveries ensure greater security for all users and are the result of a partnership between independent researchers and major companies in the technology industry, including Google, Microsoft and Oracle.

To get the new fixes, just update your AMD drivers to the latest version available on your computer. It is worth noting that you can check the list of changes and full description of the eliminated threats in the official update notes, directly on AMD’s website, by clicking here.