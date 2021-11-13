With a game in four months, Lucas Piton returns to the Corinthians starting lineup this Saturday | corinthians

Corinthians will have something new in the starting lineup this Saturday: Lucas Piton enters the vacancy of the suspended Fábio Santos, after playing just one game in more than four months, between the end of June and the beginning of November. The 21-year-old has suffered from downtime, with no relay with Fábio Santos.

Between June 27, in the victory over Fluminense, and this Saturday’s game, against Cuiabá, at 9:30 pm (GMT), for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena, Piton played only one game, on October 5th , in the victory over Bahia.

Under Sylvinho’s command, Piton played six games. Four of them in June. Before, I had done one in May. Besides, of course, the October game. In the other 28 opportunities, Fábio Santos started.

Piton was seen as one of the most promising youngsters in the Corinthians squad at the start of the season, but his window has been hampered by the lack of sequels or, at least, more interspersed performances with Fábio Santos, a 36-year-old veteran.

There was an expectation of selling the player to European football, but there was no interesting proposal for Corinthians, and Piton remained in the squad. This Saturday, he has a chance to show that he is capable of starting the team.

The undisputed position of Fábio Santos is even a reason for complaint by the Corinthians fans. According to Footstats figures, for example, Fábio missed 43 crosses and hit only seven in 28 games.

The veteran, however, had his contract renewed until the end of next season, has the full confidence of the coaching staff and leads the squad in terms of sure passes, with a 92% hit rate.