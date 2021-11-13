With accumulated data from SP, Brazil has 612 deaths in 24 hours

The number of deaths by covid-19 has risen again in Brazil today, with 612 deaths registered in the last 24 hours. The moving average was 260, according to data obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The increase in the number of deaths was leveraged by data from the state of São Paulo that, this Friday (12), recorded 414 deaths, a higher number than in recent days. The government of São Paulo claims instability in the Ministry of Health’s system and claims that the advance is the result of data collected from other weeks.

The Ministry, on the other hand, says that the SIVEP-Influenza (Influenza Epidemiological Surveillance Information System) was not down, but presented “specific instabilities that have been resolved daily”.

As a result, the moving average of deaths once again exceeded 250. Yesterday, it was 243. In all, 610,935 people lost their lives to the disease in the country.

Image: UOL

The moving average is the indicator that corrects fluctuations in data from health departments that occur on weekends and holidays. The average of the last seven days is compared to the same index of 14 days ago.

The states of Acre, Amazonas, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths by covid-19.

As a result, 12 states and the Federal District had a downward trend, while ten remained stable and four showed acceleration.

The South and Midwest regions showed a downward trend. Northeast and Southeast, of stability, while the North remains on the rise.

Today, there were also 14,424 new cases of coronaviruses in the country — on average, there were 11,381 positive tests. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,940,950 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Image: UOL

See the situation by state and in the Federal District

Southeast region

Espírito Santo: fall (-22%)

Minas Gerais: stable (-7%)

Rio de Janeiro: fall (-45%)

North region

Amazon: stable (-14%)

Rondônia: stable (-11%)

Northeast region

Maranhão: stable (-15%)

Rio Grande do Norte: stable (10%)

Midwest region

Federal District: fall (-43%)

Mato Grosso: fall (-30%)

Mato Grosso do Sul: fall (-18%)

South region

Rio Grande do Sul: stable (6%)

Santa Catarina: stable (-8%)

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 267 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 610,491 deaths across the country.

According to data reported by the folder, there were 14,598 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 21,939,196 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,138,584 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 190,121 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.