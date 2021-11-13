With accumulated data from SP, Brazil has 612 deaths in 24 hours

Brazil registered today 612 deaths by covid-19, reaching a total of 610,935 victims of the disease in the country. The data were obtained by the consortium of press vehicles, of which the UOL is part, with the state health departments.

The number of deaths in the last 24 hours was much higher than what had been observed in recent days. This happened because the state of São Paulo had a great increase in its death data.

According to the state Department of Health, the 414 deaths registered today in the state correspond to an accumulation of several epidemiological weeks that had been dammed up in the federal government’s systems after an update.

The Ministry of Health, in turn, informed that “the Information System for the Epidemiological Surveillance of Influenza (SIVEP-Influenza) was not down, but presented specific instabilities that have been resolved daily.”

As a result, the moving average of deaths was again above 250. Today, this figure was 260.

When it comes to the average number of deaths, data on daily deaths for the last seven days are taken into account. This number is considered the most suitable for measuring the progress of the pandemic, since it eliminates fluctuations that can occur on weekends and holidays.

Acre, Amazonas, Roraima and Sergipe did not register any deaths by covid-19.

Today, there were also 14,424 new cases of coronaviruses in the country — on average, there were 11,381 positive tests. Since the beginning of the pandemic, in March of last year, 21,940,950 diagnoses of the disease have been made.

Ministry of Health data

In a bulletin released today, the Ministry of Health reported that Brazil reported 267 new deaths caused by covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Since the beginning of the pandemic, the disease has caused 610,491 deaths across the country.

According to data reported by the folder, there were 14,598 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Brazil between yesterday and today, bringing the total number of infected to 21,939,196 since March 2020.

According to the federal government, there have been 21,138,584 recovered cases of the disease so far in the country, with another 190,121 being followed up.

Vehicles unite for information

In response to the Jair Bolsonaro government’s decision to restrict access to data on the covid-19 pandemic, the media UOL, O Estado de S. Paulo, Folha de S.Paulo, O Globo, g1 and Extra formed a consortium to work collaboratively to seek the necessary information directly from the state health secretariats of the 27 units of the Federation.

The federal government, through the Ministry of Health, should be the natural source of these numbers, but the attitudes of authorities and the president himself during the pandemic cast doubt on the availability of the data and its accuracy.