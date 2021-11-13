With body dug and low-cut to the limit, Viviane Araújo appears devastating

Actress Viviane Araújo drew attention on her social network by sharing a click using just a non-basic body

The actress Viviane Araújo (46) enchanted with a new click full of beauty!

This Friday, the 12th, the Carnival muse shared a record of a rehearsal, in which she appeared wearing only a shiny bodysuit and attracted attention.

With the piece dug and low-cut, the famous one was dazzling. “Tell me down here: From 0 to 10 how powerful do you feel today?”, spoke to appear devastating.

It didn’t take long for the wife of William Militão be covered in praise. “Marvelously beautiful”, praised a fan. “Cat”, exclaimed the fans.

In recent days, Viviane Araújo revealed how she met her husband and how she will get pregnant at 46 years old without having frozen her eggs.

Recently, the famous drew more praise on her social network when remembering a bikini click during a boat trip.

See Viviane Araújo’s click on body:

See this photo on Instagram A publication shared by Viviane Araujo (@araujovivianne)





Last accessed: 13 Nov 2021 – 06:30:37 (404179).