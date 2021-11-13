With Casemiro suspended, Tite summons Edenílson to the Selection | Brazilian Team

Coach Tite decided to call up another player after losing Casemiro with two yellow cards. With shirt 5 suspended for the match against Argentina, next Tuesday, in San Juan, the coach summoned Edenílson, from Internacional.

He is the second player in Brazilian football called up. Now, in addition to Gabriel Chapecó, from Grêmio, the coaching staff has an Inter player. According to CBF, the coordinator Juninho Paulista spoke with the direction of Colorado before calling the athlete.

1 of 1 Edenilson in the national team shirt: player was called up again by Tite and presents himself on Sunday — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Edenilson in the national team shirt: player was called up again by Tite and presents himself on Sunday — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

The athlete will only appear for the Seleção on Sunday and, thus, won’t miss Internacional, who will face Athletico-PR this Saturday. Edenílson was on Tite’s last two lists and pleased the coaching staff. But for the match against Argentina Casemiro’s natural replacement is Fabinho, the Liverpool midfielder. For the position, Tite still has Gerson, who plays a little further ahead, as well as Fred, who started alongside Casemiro in the 1-0 victory over Colombia.

The Seleção has 11 wins and a draw in 12 qualifying games and is classified for the Qatar World Cup. The delegation is off this Friday in São Paulo and resumes its training schedule this Saturday, at the Palmeiras training center.

Check out the CBF note with the call:

“Edenílson is called up for the last game of the Brazilian team in 2021, against Argentina, next Tuesday (16) in San Juan. The midfielder of Internacional was called up after Casemiro’s suspension due to the accumulation of yellow cards.

As announced by the coordinator of the Brazilian team, Juninho Paulista, at the time of the announcement of the list of players for the FIFA date in November, Brazilian clubs were advised that athletes from Brazil could be called up in the event of injuries or suspensions within the original list. .

In a contact made this Friday (12), Juninho informed Internacional about the athlete’s summons. There was no opposition from the club. Edenílson will not lose any game for his team, as he will play on Sunday (14), one day after Internacional’s match against Athletico Paranaense, for the Brazilian Championship.