With concerns in the global supply of coffee, Arabica gains 9.63% in the accumulated…

The Arabica coffee futures market ended the week with an appreciation of over 800 points for the main contracts on the New York Stock Exchange (ICE Future US).

March/22 had a high of 865 points, worth 221.95 cents/lbp, May/22 had a high of 850 points, quoted at 222.45 cents/lbp, July/22 had an appreciation of 840 points, traded at 222.60 cents /lbp and September/22 had a high of 835 points, worth 222.70 cents/lbp. In the weekly accumulated, the reference contract, March/22, registered an increase of 9.63%.

Once again, prices were supported by concerns about the global coffee supply. In addition to conditions in Brazil, weather conditions in other producing countries also concern the sector. The Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) announced this week that there is a 90% chance of La Niña in the coming months, which could increase the volume of rain in Colombia and Vientã, bringing more problems to the sector. The logistical bottlenecks are also on the radar of the entire productive sector, also supporting prices.

“Concern about the limited global supply of coffee has led to purchases of coffee futures this week and has pushed coffee prices up sharply,” said the international analysis on the website Barchart.

On the London Stock Exchange, conilon coffee registered a technical devaluation for the main contracts. January/22 had a decrease of US$ 15 per ton, worth US$ 2277, March/22 registered a decrease of US$ 5 per ton, worth US$ 2222 and May/22 had a decrease of US$ 3 per ton, worth US$ 2196 .

In Brazil, the physical market also ended the week with an appreciation in the country’s main trading markets.

Type 6 hard drink bica had a high of 4.35% in Guaxupé/MG, traded for R$1,320.00, Poços de Caldas/MG had a high of 6.50%, traded for R$1,310.00, Araguarí/ M,G rose 4.65%, worth R$1,350.00, Varginha/MG rose 1.92%, quoted at R$1,325.00, Campos Gerais/MG rose 3.85%, worth R$1,323.00 and Franca/SP increased by 2.31%, worth R$1,330.00.

The peeled cherry type had a high of 4.12% in Guaxupé/MG, worth R$ 1,390.00, Varginha/MG had a high of 0.74%, quoted at R$ 1,360.00. Poços de Caldas/MG maintained its stability for R$1,510.00 and Patrocínio/MG maintained it for R$1,510.00.

