With father punished in Mao’s Cultural Revolution, Xi rewrites the history of Communist China – International

the devotion of Xi Jinping in defending the historical heritage of the Chinese Communist Party it has very personal components. In 2013, for example, while visiting a former base of communist revolutionaries, the Chinese leader recalled what it was like to grow up “under Mao Zedong’s red cloak”.

Your father, Xi Zhongxun he was a commander of the Chinese Revolution and helped found the enclave that protected Mao and his forces from the nationalists during the civil war. While Xi’s youth was marked by his father’s rise within the party after the Communists came to power in 1949, his adult life was marked by the fall of Zhongxun in 1962, when he was persecuted by the historic Communist leader.

Without any evidence, Hand he believed that Xi’s father was responsible for a literary publication that indirectly attacked his policies. When the old leader launched his cultural revolution in 1966, he encouraged student activists – the Red Guards – to attack bureaucrats suspected of betraying him, including Xi Zhongxun.

Xi’s father was stopped in a vehicle and brutally interrogated, accused of being a spy for China’s foreign enemies. Xi Zhongxun was imprisoned for years while Xi was sent to work with the poor peasants of the interior of China, as well as millions of other Chinese of his generation.

But unlike many sons of Mao-chased CP bureaucrats who became disillusioned with power, Xi remained committed to the party.

He rose as a community leader in the countryside of the country and tried nine times to break into the CP bureaucracy. On the tenth attempt, he succeeded. His rise in the following decades took him to municipal and provincial leader. “Even when people offended us, I remained convinced that my father was a hero,” Xi wrote his sick father in 2001, according to Zhongxun’s official biography. “You are the son of the peasants, a comrade in arms and you love the Chinese people and the revolution.”