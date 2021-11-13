With half of an Itaipu on the roofs, the country sees the use of solar panels soaring as an alternative to the cost of energy

GONÇALVES (MG) — The “solar roofs” in Brazil already hold a little more than half (57%) of the installed capacity of a plant in Itaipu, whose generated electricity also supplies Paraguay.

There are 7.3 GW (gigawatts) of power measured this month, compared to the 4.7 gigawatts accumulated in January, an increase of 53% in the period, according to a survey by the Portal Solar Franquias, which monitors the sector.

The difference is that this entire structure did not need to flood large areas of forests, remove populations, interfere with biodiversity, or compromise public coffers with billionaire expenses.

In the global context, the solar source won the negotiation tables at COP 26, the Climate Conference held in Glasgow, Scotland, as one of the solutions to diversify the energy matrix and reduce the emission of greenhouse gases in the main economies of the planet in the coming decades.

Solar energy accounts for just 2% of Brazil’s energy matrix, which occupies the 14th position in this market, despite having one of the best irradiations throughout the entire year — from north to south.

“But the trend is for the country to move up to sixth place in the next two years based on planned investments and with more people interested in this type of clean and sustainable generation”, says electrical engineer Guilherme Suteras, coordinator of Absolar (Association of Solar Photovoltaic Energy).

Industry association data show that only 0.9% of the 88 million electricity consumers in the country use the sun to produce energy. The size of the “Goliath” has been decreasing with the accelerated pace of installation of solar panels, a service currently performed by around 17 thousand companies.

The same Absolar says that, until October of this year, the country had 800 thousand energy consuming units with its own generation from solar sources, an increase of 450,000 installations in relation to the entire 2020.

This appetite, according to specialists in the segment, results from the evolution of technology, which today is cheaper and more accessible to the final consumer; the establishment of a national production chain for the assembly and installation of equipment; and the high price of electricity bills charged by utilities.

According to the IBGE’s IPCA-15 (Extended Consumer Price Index), the price of electricity accumulates an increase of 24.97% in 2021. All this increase is directly related to the fact that the country is facing the worst water crisis in the last few years. 91 years against hydroelectric reservoirs.

With the turbines operating below what is necessary, the Bolsonaro government (without a party) created an exceptional tariff to cover the thermoelectric plants’ operations (more costly and polluting) so that the system would not collapse. And most of this bill remains with the consumer, who has been looking for an alternative and safe way to invest in solar energy.

The water crisis was the trigger for Silvio Inada, 55, to stop using the energy distributed through the concessionaire to generate its own, through 25 photovoltaic panels installed in October this year on the roof of his shop, which sells children’s clothes, in the area. north of the city of São Paulo.

“We don’t know how far this water crisis and the successive increases in the tariff are going. I didn’t want to be held hostage to it anymore”, he says.

Without revealing the investment made, Inada says that her trade’s energy bill has already decreased by 50%. And to compensate for the contribution, it will use the excess energy generated by the consumption of its home, something possible under the law.

Vanessa Calvano, 35, commercial manager and resident of Rio de Janeiro, also researched and saw an advantage in adopting solar energy, in April of this year. “I could no longer bear paying a utility bill that keeps growing. I lived in an apartment and the electricity reached R$700 in a few months. I knew that by moving into a house, the price would be even higher,” she says.

Calvano installed 24 photovoltaic panels for R$45,000 – the value includes the project and contracted labor. The entire structure can generate energy for a consumption of up to R$1,200 per month, enough to serve the six residents and two employees who work at her residence during business hours.

Without having the R$45 thousand in her reserves, she opted to finance the amount in 24 installments of R$2 thousand. “The price is scary at first, but it pays off: I’m free from blackouts and after I pay everything off I’ll just pay the minimum fee,” he says.

Despite no longer depending on the Light concessionaire, responsible for energy distribution in Rio, the commercial manager continues to pay the public lighting fee, taxes (ICMS, PIS and Cofins) and a set amount for minimum consumption, which varies according to the network type: 30 kWh (kilowatt-hours), for single-phase; 50 kWh (kilowatt hours), for two-phase; and 100 kWh (kilowatt-hour) for three-phase.

This rule is contained in a regulation by Aneel (National Electric Energy Agency) and applies to the entire country.

Unlike Inada, Calvano will use his surplus energy to drive off the heat. “Summer is just around the corner and it will be when my family will be able to turn on all the air conditioners without guilt”, says she, who monitors production and consumption in real time through an application.

The carioca estimates that the return on the contribution will be absorbed in the next two years. “The equipment can work for up to 25 years”, he says.

boom in pandemic

The quarantine imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic transformed the homes of Brazilians into places suitable for work as well. The home office increased spending on energy and, at the same time, was another attraction for the increase in the installation of solar panels in the country in the period.

According to a mapping by Greener, a company based in São Paulo that researches the sector, 50% of the installations of solar panels were made on the roofs of residences in the first half of this year.

In 2020, the residential segment obtained the largest share of the market, with a 39% share, and was ahead of commerce (37%), very affected by the discontinuation of business in the health crisis.

Márcio Takata, CEO of Greener, made a simulation that shows that the more affordable price of the service (purchase of equipment and installation) has been responsible for attracting new consumers.

According to Takata, a 4kWp (peak kilowatt) system, the most used in homes, cost around R$35,000 for the final consumer in June 2016. In June of this year, the same photovoltaic kit was sold for R$19 thousand, a decline of 44% in five years. “The lower the value, the shorter the payback time [retorno do investimento]”, it says.

Stay tuned!

Those interested in generating their own electricity by solar energy need to stick to some situations. “The system is modular and flexible depending on the customer’s consumption, roof size and investment capacity”, explains Takata, CEO of Greener.

The first step is to verify whether the roof of your house supports the additional weight of the solar panels, says Guilherme Suteras, from Absolar. And if there is room for the equipment. “Water tanks, for example, can reduce the usable area for installation,” he says.

You also need to be careful if the place where you live has a lot of shadow around it, especially that generated by buildings. “This can reduce the performance of solar panels”, he says.

Whoever rents a house and wants to opt for the installation, must negotiate with the owner of the property the reduction of the investment in the rent installments. And wait for the inspection of the energy concessionaire in your region to approve the new system. “Here, at my company, it took three months”, says businessman Silvio Inada, from São Paulo.

Vanessa Calvano, from Rio, advises “to research a lot the companies and the available financing lines”.

According to Greener, 54% of recent investments in the installation of panels and generation of solar energy in the country were made through financing. Micro and small consumers account for 74% of credit taken in the purchase of the system.

“Financing is the main channel for Brazilians to access solar energy. The lines of credit need to be more familiar with reality to bring in more people of all economic conditions”, says the CEO of Greener.

I don’t have a roof, but I want solar energy

Solar energy consumers do not live on roofs alone. Even without a roof of its own to make the generation happen, it is possible to hire the service remotely.

In this segment, companies create the so-called “solar farms” and produce energy that is directly connected to the transmission lines of the concessionaires.

Consumers can only hire remote service from companies that work in partnership with the concessionaire in the region where they live. Some companies provide this possibility through subscription. This is the case of Sub Mobi, from the interior of São Paulo.

Alexandre Bueno, one of the company’s partners, says that customers do not have a tied contract, but a monthly fee that is stipulated individually based on the interested party’s energy consumption.

“Those who opt for our service also do not pay the concessionaire’s tariff flag, for example”. Company technicians inspect subscribers’ establishments to avoid possible waste and issue reports on good practices to be carried out to make consumption more efficient.

Remote customers also pay the minimum tariff of the concessionaires. Subi Mobi operates in 27 cities in São Paulo, including Jundiaí, Santos and Sorocaba.

legal security

Energy operators point out as one of the main drivers of solar energy in the country the bill of law 5829/19, which institutes the legal framework for micro-generation and distributed mini-generation. In progress in the Senate since September, the market signals that the initiative will bring more legal certainty to the sector.

“What we have today is basically a normative resolution, from 2012, from Aneel on the subject”, says the coordinator of Absolar, Guilherme Suteras.

The entity estimates that the legal framework for the generation of distributed energy could generate R$ 173 billion with lower costs to consumers by 2050.

For Takata, from Greener, the prices of equipment for solar generation are, at the moment, more expensive due to the deepening of the energy crisis in China, the world’s main supplier of photovoltaic equipment.

However, the executive calculates that the impact of the price of electricity should offset this momentary “hiccup” without lowering the performance of solar panel installations at the end of the year and beginning of 2022.

