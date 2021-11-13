With ‘little Messi’, Argentina counts with a great goal from Di María, defeats Uruguay and extends the historical sequence

With a historic unbeaten streak (26 games), Argentina beat Uruguay 1-0, thanks to a great goal by Di María

Packed by unbeaten streak, the Argentina visited the Uruguay on Friday night (12) for the 13th round of the qualifiers for the world Cup. Thanks to a great goal by Di María and the strength of the defense, the visitors won 1-0. There are 26 games without losing.

The match started agitated from the first minutes. With four, the ball fell to Nández almost in the small area. The midfielder kicked hard into the goal, but Emi Martínez worked a miracle to save his team.

Shortly after, however, Piquerez faltered near the area, Di María stole the ball, invaded Muslera’s danger zone and scored a great goal, hitting the angle to open the scoring for the ‘hermanos’.

The move even left the Uruguayan team more cornered for some time, along with their fans. In the 30th minute, however, in the ball that was left at the entrance to the area, Suárez shot the ball towards the goal and exploded the post, rekindling the duel.

At the start of the second stage, the Uruguayan shirt number 9 came to claim a possible penalty from Guido Rodríguez. Outside the area, nothing was signaled by arbitration.

From then on, the pressure was all on the hosts, with Argentina having few opportunities to counterattack and becoming stuck in their defense.

Championship status

The two rivals live in opposite situations. While the Uruguayans are sixth, staying out of the World Cup at the moment, with 16 points, Argentina is second, undefeated, with 28, needing a victory to qualify for the Cup in Qatar.

Nandez and Piquerez’s vacillations

Within two minutes, Nández lost a very clear chance for a goal and Piquerez lost the ball on the edge of the area that resulted in a goal. The game’s story could have been different if it weren’t for these moves.

getting stronger

Argentina continues with historical sequence. Now, there are 26 games in an unbeaten streak, the largest among selections considered of high level today.

Without Messi for a long time

Saved in the last games of the PSG, Lionel Messi also did not take the field with the Hermanos. Shirt 10 was on the bench for most of the match, warming up only in the final half of the second stage. You entered 15 minutes to go.

upcoming games

The next round has heavy clashes. While Uruguay faces the Bolivia away from home, Argentina receives the Brazil for yet another Superclassic. Both games take place on Tuesday (16).

Datasheet

Uruguay 0 x 1 Argentina

GOALS: Di Maria (ARG)

URUGUAY: Muslera; Cáceres, Giménez, Godín and Piquerez; Torreira, Nández (Gorriarán), Vecino (Álvarez Martínez) and Bentancur (Arambarri); Brian Rodríguez (Facundo Torres) and Suárez. Technician: Oscar Tabárez

ARGENTINA: Emi Martínez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi and Acuña; Guido Rodríguez, De Paul (Palacios) and Lo Celso (Messi); Di María (Ángel Correa), Lautaro (Papu Gómez) and Dybala (Joaquín Correa). Technician: Lionel Scaloni