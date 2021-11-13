With soap operas on the rise, Record breaks record at Ibope on a sad day for Globo· Notícias da TV

by

With the final stretch of Genesis, the series Quem Chama o Coração and TV news at a high with the public, Record broke a record at Ibope on Thursday (11): 8.1 points average day (7:00-0:00), better the station’s fifth index in Greater São Paulo. Globo faces an audience crisis and had another day of negative results.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Genesis recorded its best ibope in ten months: 15.7 points, the highest since the 15.9 recorded on January 28, in the second week of the biblical plot’s airing.

When Chama o Coração hitched a ride in the series’ audience and broke the overall record: 11.2 points in 12 weeks on air.

With 8.7 points, Balanço Geral had the best fifth on the news in 21 weeks (on June 17, it had scored 9.5); Cidade Alerta scored 8.0, the best edition of this day of the week since June 24 (it had registered 9.2 20 weeks ago); and Jornal da Record reached the highest rate of Thursday this year: 11.8.

In a bad phase, Jornal Nacional registered its worst audience on Thursday: 21.3 points. Secret Truths also suffered the same negative record with 9.5. Despite being unprecedented, Um Lugar ao Sol scored just 23.1, a very low rate for a nine-hour soap opera. At dawn, Jornal da Globo equaled its worst overall ibope of the year with 5.2.

The Brazilian team’s game against Colombia, which messed up the schedule a little, nailed 23 rating points. The result was neither the best nor the worst of the year for football on Globo.

See below the audiences for Thursday, November 11, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.3
Good morning São Paulo8.1
Good morning Brazil7.4
More you6.4
Meeting with Fatima Bernardes6,7
SP110.1
Globe Sports11.4
Newspaper Today12.2
Afternoon Session: Shocking8.7
The clone13.3
Workout14.0
in the times of the emperor15.6
SP219.0
grab hold20.0
National Newspaper21.3
a place in the sun23.1
World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil vs Colombia23.0
secret truths9.5
as five7.5
Globo Newspaper5.2
conversation with bial4.0
Owl: Trapped3,4
Hour 14.6
Average of the day (7h/0h): 8.1
Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29)2.4
General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29)3,4
Speak Brazil4.3
Nowadays5.0
JR 24h (morning)5.2
General balance8.7
Proof of love7.3
City Alert8.0
JR 24h (afternoon 1)5.7
JR 24H (afternoon 2)6,7
Journal of Record11.8
Genesis15.7
when you call the heart11.2
The Farm 1310.6
JR 24h (dawn)5.2
Speaks, I hear you1.9
Love school1,2
Religious0.7
Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.1
First Impact3.7
Come here3.8
Good Morning & Co.3.9
Chest Award Coupon3,4
gossiping4.3
Family Cases4.6
indomitable heart7.4
I give you life7.7
SBT Brazil6.4
Angel’s face7.6
Chest Award Coupon6.6
Mouse program6.0
The square is ours5.4
the night3,4
Operation Mosque2.6
Reporter Connection2.5
SBT Brasil (re-presentation)2.6
First Impact2.7

Source: Broadcasters

Each point is equivalent to 76,577 households in Greater SP