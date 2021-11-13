With soap operas on the rise, Record breaks record at Ibope on a sad day for Globo· Notícias da TV

With the final stretch of Genesis, the series Quem Chama o Coração and TV news at a high with the public, Record broke a record at Ibope on Thursday (11): 8.1 points average day (7:00-0:00), better the station’s fifth index in Greater São Paulo. Globo faces an audience crisis and had another day of negative results.

According to data from Kantar Ibope Media obtained by TV news, Genesis recorded its best ibope in ten months: 15.7 points, the highest since the 15.9 recorded on January 28, in the second week of the biblical plot’s airing.

When Chama o Coração hitched a ride in the series’ audience and broke the overall record: 11.2 points in 12 weeks on air.

With 8.7 points, Balanço Geral had the best fifth on the news in 21 weeks (on June 17, it had scored 9.5); Cidade Alerta scored 8.0, the best edition of this day of the week since June 24 (it had registered 9.2 20 weeks ago); and Jornal da Record reached the highest rate of Thursday this year: 11.8.

In a bad phase, Jornal Nacional registered its worst audience on Thursday: 21.3 points. Secret Truths also suffered the same negative record with 9.5. Despite being unprecedented, Um Lugar ao Sol scored just 23.1, a very low rate for a nine-hour soap opera. At dawn, Jornal da Globo equaled its worst overall ibope of the year with 5.2.

The Brazilian team’s game against Colombia, which messed up the schedule a little, nailed 23 rating points. The result was neither the best nor the worst of the year for football on Globo.

See below the audiences for Thursday, November 11, in Greater São Paulo:

Average of the day (7h/0h): 13.3 Good morning São Paulo 8.1 Good morning Brazil 7.4 More you 6.4 Meeting with Fatima Bernardes 6,7 SP1 10.1 Globe Sports 11.4 Newspaper Today 12.2 Afternoon Session: Shocking 8.7 The clone 13.3 Workout 14.0 in the times of the emperor 15.6 SP2 19.0 grab hold 20.0 National Newspaper 21.3 a place in the sun 23.1 World Cup Qualifiers: Brazil vs Colombia 23.0 secret truths 9.5 as five 7.5 Globo Newspaper 5.2 conversation with bial 4.0 Owl: Trapped 3,4 Hour 1 4.6 Average of the day (7h/0h): 8.1 Morning General Balance (average from 5h to 8h29) 2.4 General Balance Sheet SP (7h-8h29) 3,4 Speak Brazil 4.3 Nowadays 5.0 JR 24h (morning) 5.2 General balance 8.7 Proof of love 7.3 City Alert 8.0 JR 24h (afternoon 1) 5.7 JR 24H (afternoon 2) 6,7 Journal of Record 11.8 Genesis 15.7 when you call the heart 11.2 The Farm 13 10.6 JR 24h (dawn) 5.2 Speaks, I hear you 1.9 Love school 1,2 Religious 0.7

Average of the day (7h/0h): 5.1 First Impact 3.7 Come here 3.8 Good Morning & Co. 3.9 Chest Award Coupon 3,4 gossiping 4.3 Family Cases 4.6 indomitable heart 7.4 I give you life 7.7 SBT Brazil 6.4 Angel’s face 7.6 Chest Award Coupon 6.6 Mouse program 6.0 The square is ours 5.4 the night 3,4 Operation Mosque 2.6 Reporter Connection 2.5 SBT Brasil (re-presentation) 2.6 First Impact 2.7

Source: Broadcasters