Without conceding a goal with David Luiz on the field, Flamengo takes care of the defender with an eye on the Libertadores final | Flamengo

David Luiz on the field is a safety sign for Flamengo. One of the highlights of the victory over Bahia, the defender maintained an encouraging record for the club: in the four matches in which he played, Renato Gaúcho’s team didn’t concede a goal.

David Luiz’s games for Flamengo so far were:

Flamengo 2 x 0 Barcelona de Guayaquil (22/09)

Barcelona de Guayaquil 0 x 2 Flamengo (09/29)

Flamengo 2 x 0 Atlético-GO (11/05/)

Flamengo 3 x 0 Bahia (11/11)

Sampling is still small. Of the four matches, David Luiz was only on the field the entire time against Atlético-GO – in all, there are 235 minutes. However, the image has been positive. Against Bahia, the defender was sovereign in defense, got good shots and even risked a free kick.

David Luiz against Bahia Disarms two right passes 45/47 (95% hit) committed faults 0 Finalizations 1

Specific supplementation work and diet guidance

David Luiz still inspires care at Flamengo. As soon as he presented himself, he underwent clinical and laboratory tests. On the first day at the Vulture’s Nest, the defender was diagnosed with lack of iron, one of the most important minerals in high-performance athletes, as it is involved in the transport and metabolism of oxygen for energy production.

Iron deficiency occurs in up to 30% of athletes, even those with adequate nutrition. The frame reduces aerobic capacity and effort tolerance, in addition to impacting post-workout and post-game recovery, leaving the player more susceptible to injuries.

At 13 min of the 1st half – Raí invades the area and is stopped by David Luiz do Flamengo against Bahia

After detection, the Department of Health and High Performance (Desar) began specific work with David Luiz, aimed at supplementing and reinforcing dietary guidance, with an assessment of the evolutionary response.

After his debut, David Luiz was injured in his second game, with a thigh injury. He returned more than a month later. Since then, it has been planning to physically reach the final of the Libertadores, on the 27th, against Palmeiras.

Currently, David Luiz shows improvement in iron levels, and the responses have been better every week. The defender has followed the schedule to the letter and has publicly praised the work of the medical department, which has been the target of questioning in recent weeks.

– It was difficult for me to arrive after so long without playing, after surgery, and get injured in the second game. All the anticipation, all the anxiety, all the desire I had to debut. But I think I have to thank the entire medical department, who took care of me all this time. It’s not easy for people to point out and say they haven’t done a great job. Yes, they did. The debut in Libertadores was my decision, I wanted to represent Flamengo on the field – said David, after the victory over Atlético-GO.

Until the Libertadores final, Flamengo still has four matches for the Brazilian Championship. The first takes place this Sunday, against São Paulo, at Morumbi. The technical committee has not yet decided whether to take David Luiz or whether to preserve him from the duel. The last training session at Ninho do Urubu takes place this Saturday.