Without Tardelli, Santos changes strategy and bets on speed against Atlético-GO

Coach Fábio Carille bets on Santos’ speed to beat Atlético-GO this Saturday, at 17:00 (GMT), at Estádio Antônio Accioly, for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship.

Without Diego Tardelli, spared, Carille opts for Marcos Guilherme alongside Marinho in attack. The Fish will have the counterattack as a weapon without a reference in front.

Against Red Bull Bragantino, the idea of ​​the first half was to keep the ball and have numerical superiority in the middle with Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Tardelli. Now, the strategy is to avoid the Dragon’s physical imposition at home and rely on light players for the counterattack.

Santos will have Madson and Moraes as well offensive wingers, technical midfield with Zanocelo, Felipe and Pirani and fast attack with Marcos Guilherme and Marinho. With the ball, an alternative is to place Madson almost as a center forward because of the header and Marcos retreats to the side.

The likely lineup is: John Paul; Kaiky, Luiz Felipe and Danilo Boza; Madson, Vinicius Zanocelo, Felipe Jonatan, Gabriel Pirani and Moraes; Marcos Guilherme and Marinho.

Santos starts the round in 13th place, with 38 points – five ahead of the relegation zone.

