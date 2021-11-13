Wiz (WIZS3) registers a 72.7% drop in profit in the 3rd quarter, to R$ 22 million

Wiz (photo: disclosure)

SAO PAULO – Wiz (WIZS3) reported net income of R$22 million in the third quarter of 2021 (3Q21). The result represents a reduction of 72.7% compared to the same period in 2020.

After the results were announced, the company’s shares dropped 8.6% at around 11:00 am, quoted at R$9.41.

According to the company, the result reflects the effect of the end of the transition period of brokerage activities carried out by Wiz for Caixa Seguridade’s own brokerage, on August 15, 2021.

Net revenue totaled R$194 million in 3Q21, down 21.7% compared to the same period of the previous year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda, its acronym in English) fell 50.6% in comparison with the same stage of 2020, totaling R$ 65.6 million.

The Ebitda margin reached 33.8% in the 3rd quarter of 2021, down 19.8 pp compared to the same quarter in 2020.

In 3Q21, Costs and Expenses grew by 7.4% compared to the same period of the previous year, as a result of the 92.6% increase in costs from the Business Units, as a result of the expansion of the company’s operations.

Wiz Balance Analysis (WIZS3)

Itaú BBA says Wiz has reported healthy results that exceed its gross sales estimates by 17%, driven primarily by a better-than-expected quarter in the BMG operation due to strong sales in life insurance and better-than-expected results in bank insurance.

Inter Seguros’ revenue grew 99% year-on-year, in line with expectations. Ebitda profit was 6% above Itaú’s expectation. The bank maintains evaluation performer (perspective of appreciation above the market average) and target price of R$23.

