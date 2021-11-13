Woman gives birth in garden and intercom camera films delivery.

A California woman, who was pregnant and did not have time to get to the hospital after going into labor, ended up giving birth in her front yard. The scene was recorded by the building’s intercom camera.

Emily Johnson, of Vacaville, said she and her husband, Michael, were in no great hurry to get to the hospital when her contractions began on Nov. 4, a week ahead of schedule. That’s because the couple’s residence is just a 5-minute drive from the hospital.

“So the contractions went from three minutes to two minutes to one minute in a matter of 20 to 30 minutes, and we were like, ‘Oh, we have to get in the car; we have to go,'” Emily told KCRA-TV.

Emily said she even touched the car handle before realizing she wouldn’t make it to the hospital in time. “I thought, ‘I’m staying here. This is my place.'”

Johnson gave birth to a boy, Thomas. The birth was helped by her mother, Kristy Sparks. Emergency teams arrived shortly after the baby was born.

“By the time they approached me, I had a baby crying in my arms,” ​​said the child’s grandmother. “It was like a dream.”

When she learned that the camera installed in the campaign had recorded the moment of conception, Emily said her heart was filled with joy. “I’m grateful that the camera was facing the garden because otherwise we wouldn’t have captured this moment.

For little Thomas’ mother, his unusual birth is now a great story that will be told through the generations. “I joke that I looked like a cow giving birth in the field, because as soon as I got to the hospital, there were pieces of grass falling off of me and the nurses were brushing dirt off my knees. ‘Hey, I had my baby in a garden.’ , I told them,” laughs Emily.