Woman is outraged by McDonald’s multi-genre bathroom

A video of a woman indignant with the McDonald’s multi-genre bathroom in Bauru reverberated on Twitter this Friday (12) and already has thousands of shares, in addition to dozens of positive and negative reactions.

Credit: DisclosureFast food multi-purpose bathroom

In the images, the woman who has been called ‘Dona Maria’ protests: “It’s absurd. I’m here at McDonald’s and look at this. All bathrooms! You have to close this filth of these communists. I don’t admit it in my city, I don’t want to use a bathroom where everyone else does. I do not accept. I want all the councilors in Bauru to take care of this”, she snarls.

It was bad for Mc Donalds who will have to modify all their bathrooms because Dona Maria didn’t like it. pic.twitter.com/dNEMMCWhzU — gui sousa (@guilhermesousa) November 12, 2021

Two city councilors had already demonstrated in a Facebook post against the same toilets. In the video published last Tuesday (9), councilor Serginho Brum (PDT) along with Eduardo Borgo (PSL) also appear quite upset with the idea of ​​multi-genre bathrooms:

“Attention, fathers, mothers and family members. Last night I came across this situation that I report in the video with Councilor Eduardo Borgo. I felt very embarrassed and I feel obliged to share it with you. As Christians, we need to be aware of this new reality, and for my part, I will seek information from the competent authorities to assess the legality of this situation”, writes Brum.

On the networks many people criticized the unrestrained indignation about the bathrooms at McDonald’s, while many agreed saying that the shared bathroom was really ‘absurd’.

MC DONALDS COMMUNIST KKKKKK Does her house have a separate women’s and men’s room as well?? https://t.co/dQySW80Cfp — 𝔫𝔦𝔫𝔦 • 📖: The Origin of Genesis (@anielly_fe) November 12, 2021

It’s me and my family we won’t go to Mc Donalds anymore. pic.twitter.com/4dxC7AuoB9 — Eduardo Gratioli (@Eduardo91685871) November 8, 2021