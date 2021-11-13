Xavi approves, and Dani Alves approaches back to Barcelona

Dani Alves is one step away from returning to Barcelona. The newly hired coach Xavi, friend and former teammate of the Brazilian player, approved the name, according to the Spanish press, and gave the green light for the deal to be completed. The agreement in question is valid from January 2022 to June 2023 (one and a half seasons).

Free in the soccer market since his split with São Paulo, in September, the veteran right-back reconnected in recent weeks with Barça, after having turned down Fluminense, and then came to be seen as a reinforcement and, mainly, viable on the financial side.

“He (Dani) is helping our club in many ways, he has also offered us help from a sporting perspective,” President Joan Laporta said at a recent press conference.

The agreement between the full-back and the Catalans, however, will go through an in-depth analysis of the Spanish Professional Football League (La Liga). The entity responsible for managing the Spanish championship works to ask for explanations and details about the contract values, under penalty of disrespect for financial fair play.

The financial crisis in Barça, which was aggravated by the consequences of the covid-19 pandemic, has generated in recent years a debt of 1.2 billion euros (approximately R$ 7.6 billion). The problems in the coffers ended up having a strong impact on the limitation of the cast’s salaries, which led, for example, to Lionel Messi leaving for PSG.

At 38, Dani Alves, whose goal is to compete in the World Cup in Qatar, is one of the most victorious players in Barcelona’s history. He marked a season between 2008 and 2016, having won 23 titles.