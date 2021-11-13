YouTube will no longer show the number of dislikes in videos

YouTube has announced that it will no longer show the amount of “dislikes” in the videos, in a new move to “reduce targeted antipathy attacks and their impact on creators.”

As of today, users will no longer see a public dislike count, however, they will still be able to record a thumbs down on the video for the uploader to view in private.

“This happens after a lot of research, testing and consideration”, announced YouTube this Thursday (11).

The move reflects Instagram’s strategy of removing “likes” from posts to apparently “minimize the stress of posting online”.

content creators

Creators will still be able to see the “dislike” amount on the Community tab in YouTube Studio, along with the “dislike” counts in the live streams.

“Unfortunately, YouTube research teams have discovered that there are organizations that use dislike to attack content creators,” said Matt Koval, YouTube creative representative.

Koval concluded that this was done simply “because they don’t like the breeder or what they represent.”

“That’s a big problem when half of YouTube’s mission is to give everyone a voice,” he said.

Critics were quick to comment on the big change, criticizing the company for removing one of the few tools users have to determine the quality of videos.

Some small breeders have disputed that the move would help their cause, suggesting that removing the public count would only further prompt trolls to comment on it.

Others suggested that the platform change was to increase views from corporate channels, which traditionally receive a cooler reception from the online community.

Teen Wolf director Stephen Ford was particularly critical this morning, accusing YouTube of “appeasing these entities.”

“They are removing it because the entertainment, government and media channels are constantly being disapproved. This is to appease these entities and increase display time,” he said.