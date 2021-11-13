Zayla becomes Tonico’s lover and gets a surprise from him. TV News

The villains of Nos Tempos do Imperador will be getting closer and closer on Globo’s six o’clock soap opera. Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) will officially become Tonico (Alexandre Nero)’s lover, and he will give her a present. The deputy will present the young woman with a house.

In scenes that will be aired in the next chapters of the serial by Alessandro Marson and Thereza Falcão, Zayla will go to prison after putting a pair of scissors on the arm of Madame Lambert (Lorena da Silva), a French fashion studio owner, after a episode of racism.

In jail, she will be disowned by her father, Don Olu (Rogério Brito). “You’re a disgrace,” the barber will say when he visits her detention facility.

The soap opera will take a leap in time, and Zayla will finally manage to be released, starting with the chapter on the next 23rd. Proud, she will prefer to turn to Tonico than make peace with her parents.

The two will quickly become lovers. The deputy will even insist on giving the girl a treat. The villain will blindfold Zayla and lead her to a mysterious location.

When removing the blindfold, the tricky will realize that she is in the studio where she worked. “I don’t understand. Why did you bring me to Madame Lambert’s studio?” she will ask.

“From now on, the studio will no longer belong to any madame. I bought this house for you!”, Tonico will say. Zayla will be elated and delighted with the news. Excited, the two will have sex right there.

The Emperor’s Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017). In addition to the spoilers, the TV news also daily publishes the summaries of the six o’clock soap opera.

Find out all about the upcoming chapters of soap operas with the Noveleiros podcast

Listen to “#81 – Christian and Barbara Experience Family Disaster in A Place in the Sun” on Spreaker.

Subscribe to the channel TV news on YouTube and watch videos with revelations of what will happen in Nos Tempos do Imperador and other soap operas.