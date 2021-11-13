Zé Felipe’s mother discovers her son’s secret in an Instagram post

After Joe Felipe reveal that she lost her virginity at age 12, Poliana Rocha, mother of the singer, was surprised by the revelation of the heir. Through a post made by Leo Dias, on the subject, the blonde stated, in the comments: “I didn’t know.”

In response to Poliana’s revelation, followers were amused, saying that “the mother is always the last to know [risos]”. However, there were those who criticized Zé Felipe, as he had said that he lost his virginity “with a bis****”. The term did not please.

“Teach your child not to refer to people in a pejorative and derogatory way […]”, replied an internet user. “Whoever took the child is the big culprit! I don’t think the act is right, it’s just that calling a woman an encore is unnecessary! It was a matter to have been buried”, pointed out another.

See+: Gossiper! Zé Felipe reveals affair between brother and Raíssa Barbosa

Poliana Rocha, mother of Zé Felipe, discovers her son’s secret through a post by Leo Dias (Photo: Reproduction/Instagram/@leodias)

The subject came up after the boy participated in “PodCats” last Tuesday, November 9th. The channel is commanded by Virginia Fonseca, wife of the son of Leonardo, and the influencer Camila Loures.

During the chat, Zé also revealed that he and Virgínia use some sex toys when they are dating. And ideas usually come from the influencer. According to the musician, Virgínia once came home with a duck, but he ended up confusing it with a toy of the couple’s daughter, Maria Alice.

“She bought a duck. A duck! He keeps blinking and shaking. When she took the duck, I said: ‘No, no, no’. I broached it. I didn’t know, I thought Virginia had taken Maria Alice’s toy”, he recalled, amused.

MAIN NEWS:

Marília Mendonça has ‘7th day service’ with Maiara and Maraísa

Marília Mendonça’s mother speaks for the first time, after the singer’s death

Country singer is hit by speedboat and is hospitalized in Pará

Farm 13: Tiago Piquilo tells what changed in his penis after surgery

Kylie Jenner cancels marriage to Travis Scott