Zopone/Unimed overcomes embezzlements and defeats Unifacisa in NBB14

Victor Lira/Bauru Basket Larry Taylor infiltrates Unifacisa’s marking in search of scoring

Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket, once again, asserted their court control and defeated Unifacisa, this Friday (12), by 84-68, in a game valid for the turn of the initial phase of Novo Basquete Brasil – 2021 /2022 (NBB14), played at the Cláudio Amantini Gym (Pressure Cooker), in Bauru.

Overcoming the embezzlement of important players (Dontrell Brite and Rafael Hettsheimeir), Dragão dominated the first two quarters and took advantage, slipping a little on the scoreboard, with good performances by wing Felipe Vezaro and wing/pivot Gabriel Jaú – 18 to 15 (first half) and 25 to 19 (second quarter).

On his return from the break, the representative from Paraíba tried to recover, but Dragão didn’t let him and soon returned to his best rhythm, once again in the lead, with the growth of point guard Larry Taylor and point guard Alex Garcia. In the final ten minutes, using the strength of their team well, Zopone/Unimed kept the good performance on both sides of the team and won another important match in the national competition – 17 to 14 (third quarter) and 24 to 20 (fourth final ).

For coach Jorge Guerra, the Dragon had an excellent performance. “A victory for the resilience, resilience and spirit of the team, as everyone understood the moment of difficulty. We only played with five adults and the boys got into the relay very well and, with that, we got the best out of them, that is, the good things they have. We had a gala match, with a historic victory at the moment we are experiencing”, he commented. “For sure, this difficulty that we are going through will create a shell, strengthening the group’s spirit. That’s how a team is formed”, he added for the press office of Bauru Basket.

They played for Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket: 02. Samuel “Pará” Santos (02 points, 02 rebounds and 01 assist), 04. Larry Taylor (15 points, 04 rebounds, 08 rebounds, 01 assist and 02 blocks), 05. Gabriel Henrique, 07. João Guizardi, 09. Felipe Vezaro (19 points and 03 rebounds), 10. Alex Garcia (15 points, 01 rebound and 05 assists), 12. Lukas Santos, 17. Danilo Penteado (05 points and 10 rebounds) , 20. Igor Araújo (02 points, 02 rebounds, 03 assists and 02 recovered balls), 25. Gabriel Jaú (25 points, 07 rebounds and 01 block), 28. Enzo Ruiz (01 point, 04 rebounds, 01 assist and 01 ball recovered) and 33. Silvio Nicoliello Neto (01 rebound)

Technical Committee: Vanderlei Mazzuchini Junior (supervisor), Jorge Guerra (technician), Hudson Previdelo and Everton Moraes (technical assistants), Bruno Camargo (physical trainer), Gustavo de Carvalho Lopes and José Bassan (physiotherapists), Roger Tedde Mansano and Carlos Eduardo Moraes Matos (doctors) and Anderson “Tatá” Guimarães (operations manager)

The main names at Unifacisa were Gemerson Barbosa (19 points and 06 rebounds) and Kevin Crescenzi (17 points).

With this result, Dragão counts five wins and one defeat, following in fourth place in the general classification (83.3% of success).

In the next round, Zopone/Unimed Bauru Basket will face São Paulo, on Tuesday (16), at 8 pm, playing at the Ginásio Poliesportivo Antônio Leme Nunes Galvão (Morumbi), in São Paulo (SP).