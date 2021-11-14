14″ TV would be the favorite of cheapskate Nonô Corrêa to watch soap opera in 1984. TV News

Back on the Viva channel from next Monday (15), Amor Com Amor Se Paga immortalized the character Nonô Corrêa, played by Ary Fontoura. As the telenovela was first shown in 1984, the TV news he decided to research which TVs were sold at the time and which would catch the attention of the fun-loving cheapskate millionaire.

To save money, Nonô would certainly not go anywhere near the 20-inch televisions, with high cost and which were the dream of most Brazilian consumers in the first half of the 1980s. He would be interested in 14-inch TVs right away, simpler, cheaper and limited in resources.

Philco, Sanyo, Mitsubishi, Sharp, Semp Toshiba and National were some of the brands at the time. And detail: remote control (wired or wireless, however strange it may seem) was a luxury item and only accompanied the most sophisticated TVs. Let those who never used a ruler or their toes to change channels in the 1980s cast the first stone.

The most common sizes were 14, 16 and 20 inches. In 1983, a TV advertisement filled with artists such as Chacrinha (1917-1988), Grande Otelo (1915-1993) and Cauby Peixoto (1931-2016) featured the new line of Philco televisions with Hitachi technology. There were four models, two of them 20 inches. Highlights include features such as electronic digital channel tuning, VCR key and simultaneous control of color, brightness and contrast, called Tricontrol by the manufacturer.

By opting for a 14-inch TV without a remote control in 1984, Nonô and his family would also not have access to other cool functions that are present today. This is the case of Mute features, to interrupt the sound of the TV; and Timer, to automatically turn off the TV after a pre-programmed period.

Mitsubishi advertising with Lilia Cabral

Actress exploded in commercial

In the year of the premiere of Amor Com Amor Se Paga, actress Lilia Cabral made her first soap opera on Globo, Corpo a Corpo. Interestingly, also in 1984, she became a poster girl for Mitsubishi TVs. A fun commercial (click here to view) from the time shows the actress filling a tire tube that explodes because anyone who doesn’t like “inflation” should buy a Mitsubishi TV.

Two features of the 20-inch TV are highlighted in the ad: the remote control and the zoom function, which zoomed in on the image. In 1986, the same manufacturer took advantage of the World Cup in Mexico to launch a successful four-year warranty campaign for the entire line of televisions. Consumers bought a device at a Cup and had free technical assistance until the next World Cup.