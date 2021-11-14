150 Minutes of Weekly Exercise Has Diabetes Medicine Effect | health

The International Diabetes Federation (IDF) has released recent numbers that are worrying: one in ten adults lives with diabetes. Worldwide, there are already 463 million people with the disease. The change in lifestyle, with a healthier diet and the practice of physical exercise, is the main alternative to prevent and control the problem.

According to endocrinologist Roberto Zagury, a member of the Brazilian Society of Endocrinology and Metabolism (SBEM), exercise can also help prevent people with pre-diabetes, because those in this situation have around a 58% chance of opening a case. of diabetes. For patients with type 2 of the disease, physical activity works as a treatment. If the person does at least 150 minutes a week, they will have a reduction in glucose levels similar to if they were using a medication.

On World Diabetes Day, conversation between doctors Luis Fernando Correia and Roberto Zagury

There are many questions about the best exercise for patients with impaired glucose.

– The best exercise is what the person likes to do, because we have a much greater chance of adherence in the medium and long term – explains Zagury.

Also according to the specialist, any type of exercise can be used to treat diabetes, but aerobics, such as swimming, jogging, cycling, are the most effective at lowering glucose levels. However, strength exercises also help..

– Today, it can be said that both are efficient and should be performed together – reinforces the doctor.

1 of 1 The combination of exercise and diet is essential in prevention and treatment — Photo: Istock Getty Images The combination of exercise and diet is essential in prevention and treatment — Photo: Istock Getty Images

Another question that comes to offices frequently is the dilemma between exercising or dieting.

– Thinking in terms of glycated hemoglobin, that is, in terms of reducing glucose levels, the diet generally works better, and in terms of weight as well. But the ideal is that both diet and physical activity are part of the daily lives of patients – alerts the endocrinologist.

For those who have recently discovered that they have diabetes and want to start physical activity, the ideal is to look for a cardiologist to make an appropriate assessment.

– Some people, when they discover the problem, are very afraid to start exercising and have a heart problem during the practice of the activity, but these are extremely rare events. The important thing is that the sedentary person does not start with high intensity exercises, but go on progressing day after day – explains Roberto Zagury.