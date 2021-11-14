‘4 and a half men’, says Gui Araujo referring to Rico

During a swim in the pool, Dynho, Arcrebiano, MC Gui and Gui Araujo talked about the amount of male pawns remaining in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) after eight eliminations when the ex-MTV fired out a homophobic line referring to Rico.

Dynho asked about the number of participants and friends recalled that the game started with 10 men and 11 women, with the entry of Sthe Matos in the first week.

“This season is like this: ‘Four and a half men,” snapped Gui Araujo, referring to Rico, the only gay male participant. The “joke”, which classifies Rico as “less of a man” according to his sexuality, drew laughs from MC Gui.

“Is that so? It’s just men’s knots,” Dynho asked. “Only you,” confirmed Valentina, who was also present. And, ignoring the permanence of Rico Melquiades in the reality show, the ex-On Vacation With the Ex replied: “Just the four of us… We are in extinction”.