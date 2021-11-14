6 Common Scams and How to Avoid Them on Black Friday

Close up crooped shot of woman hand holding many paper handbags and red credit card. Holiday shopping, black friday sales concept.

One of the most anticipated periods of the year by consumers is coming: Black Friday. The long-awaited Friday, in which several products are offered discounted prices, takes place this year on November 26th and promises to attract many people who are looking for better purchase conditions and discounts. But Black Friday doesn’t just attract customers. With the high volume of purchases, especially online, many cybercriminals apply scams, taking advantage of the excitement of consumers with so many discounts offered.

Among the most common scams is the phishing, a practice that collects personal data through suspicious links sent by email, Whatsapp or SMS. It is very important to always check the veracity before clicking on any incoming links. In addition to scams applied by criminals, some stores can also abuse the customer’s good faith by promising excellent discounts that, at the end of the purchase, are not applied.

To guide consumers to protect themselves from these and other fraudulent situations, Yahoo Finance lists 6 common Black Friday scams below and how to avoid them, check out:

Fake discounts: prices at “half double” Suspicious Sites Phishing on Whatsapp and smishing via SMS Different price when paying Fake website reviews Messages about purchases that did not occur

Fake discounts: prices at “half double”

A very common practice of some stores during Black Friday is to apply 50% discounts on products after doubling the price of the merchandise, making the customer actually pay “half double”. This means that the store is offering discounts to get attention, but in practice the customer is paying the normal amount, with no rebates.

To avoid falling into this fraud, research the price history of products in search engines like Zoom and Buscapé. Through these platforms it is possible to see the prices of products in different stores and thus assess whether the discount offered by a certain company is really valid or not.

Suspicious Sites

Another type of common scam used by fraudsters is the creation of fake websites that imitate online stores in order to deceive consumers and steal credit card data. The scammers create a kind of clone of the real page, copying the layout, offers and banners related to Black Friday. The intention is to make consumers believe they are making a purchase on the store’s official website, making their bank or credit card details available so that criminals can use them in other transactions.

The recommendation to avoid falling into this trap is to always check the website’s URL, check that there are no small spelling errors or duplicated characters, such as, “www,amazom.com” instead of “”. Another tip is to check the presence of the security icon represented by a padlock that is in the address bar, indicating that the page is safe and secure.

Finally, use the Pode Trust website (possoconfiar.com.br). The platform helps to check the authenticity of a website and ensure whether it is trustworthy or not.

Phishing on Whatsapp and Smishing via SMS

You must always be very careful when clicking on links received by Whatsapp with dazzling offers and tempting discounts during this Black Friday period. It is very common for scammers to use the phishing tactic through messages sent by Whatsapp to refer users to fake websites, as mentioned in the previous topic.

In some cases, messages may be sent by people you know who have had their accounts cloned, which makes the recipient of the message believe in the veracity of the content received.

In the case of Smishing, a scam performed via SMS, it is common for users to receive text messages where criminals try to impersonate bank professionals or institutions with which the consumer has a relationship.

As with phishing on Whatsapp, these messages often contain malicious links that point to fake websites. In general, these are messages that announce that the user has been awarded some benefit.

The recommendation is that the user never click on suspicious links and, in the case of being sent by someone he knows, contact him by phone or another channel to check the veracity of the message received.

Different price when paying

A common complaint from some consumers is the change in the product’s price between the time it is selected and the time it is finalized. This scam is common in online shopping, and these changes occur after products are placed in the store’s shopping cart. This change occurs more often in promotions that have a set deadline, being advertised with a “countdown”. Within this period, when finalizing the purchase, the user may be surprised to see that he is actually paying the original price of the product, without the discounts.

To avoid this type of fraud, always check the value of each item before adding it to the cart and before checking out. Keep screenshots of the original product ad and the shopping cart screen, as well as proof of payment so you have documented evidence if the amount paid at the end is not what was advertised.

Fake website reviews

Some sites use robots or pay people to make false positive reviews about the shopping experience and the products offered, in order to convince new customers to buy from their online store, especially during promotional periods of high demand like Black Friday.

One tool helps to avoid falling into this hole: TrustVox, from the Reclama Aqui website, guarantees that all reviews on a website are true and were made organically by customers who actually bought in the store. Give preference to online stores whose reviews are authentic.

Messages about purchases that did not occur

Another scam that sets up a phishing attempt is when criminals send email messages about confirmation of a purchase even if the consumer has not made any purchases. The purpose is to get the user to click on fraudulent links to provide bank details or other personal information. The guideline, in this case, is the same as already informed: never click on suspicious links if you haven’t made any purchase.

If you have made an online purchase during Black Friday and receive an email regarding this that is related to an irregularity, choose to solve the problem through the official website of the store, via online chat or by phone to ensure the veracity of the message received.