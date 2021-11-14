‘A Fazenda 13’: Internet users detonate Gui Araújo for homophobic comment about Rico | Television



Ex-peoa comments on discussion between Valentina and Gui Araújo – Reproduction

Ex-peoa comments on discussion between Valentina and Gui Araújoreproduction

Published 11/13/2021 19:31

Rio – Gui Araújo aroused the dissatisfaction of some fans of “A Fazenda 13”, this Saturday (13), when he made a homophobic comment about Rico Melquiades. The influencer was enjoying the pool with MC Gui, Bil Araújo and Dynho Alves when the funkeiro started a conversation about the number of men and women in the rural reality show. “There were 10 men and 10 women. Then another woman entered”, recalled MC Gui.

That’s when Anitta’s ex-affair declared: “10 men and 11 women. Now, this season it’s like this: 4 and a half men”. “And even? Is there just us men left?”, asked Dynho, while laughing at the comment made by Bill.

“The four of us… We are on the brink of extinction”, completed the former participant of “On Vacation with the Ex”. Soon after, Rico left the headquarters and got close to the pool, but Bil Araújo got into a different matter with the Alagoas.

On social media, Gui’s comment was identified as homophobic for implying that Rico would be “less of a man” than other pawns for being homosexual. “I don’t know how there are people who still provide the stage for Gui Araújo. Incoherent, boring and unbearable. All at the same time”, criticized a netizen on Twitter. “Wow, how funny he is”, mocked another user. “The rancidity I am of this Gui Araújo…”, wrote another fan of the Record TV reality series.

Check out: