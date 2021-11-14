Abu Dhabi buys Rio de Janeiro’s subway

Mubadala sovereign fund assumed the debt of R$ 1.8 billion of the current concessionaire, Invepar

Citizens complain that the transfer is irregular

Metrô Rio currently transports half the number of passengers it carried before the pandemic

Mubadala, the sovereign fund of Abu Dhabi, took over this week the operation of the subway in the city of Rio de Janeiro. A sovereign fund is one that is owned by a state agent, in this case, from Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates, and is used to make investments abroad.

Before, operated by Invepar, now the subway will be commanded by Hmobi, holding of investments in urban mobility in which it holds 51.5% of control. The command was sold by transferring the debt that Invepar had with the Metrô Rio and Metrô Barra pension funds. These funds also entered the holding Hmobi, with 48.5% of control.

Invepar’s total debt was R$2.6 billion. With R$ 1.8 billion transferred to the current management of the subway, there are still around R$ 800 million to be paid to shareholders and Mubadala itself. Currently, Inverpar has other assets, such as Guarulhos Airport and BR-040.

The change in control was authorized by the governor of Rio de Janeiro, Cláudio Castro (PL), and published in the Official Gazette of the State.

“The incorporation of Metrô Rio and Metrô Barra into the portfolio fits perfectly into our strategy of transforming companies that find themselves in a complex context. These investments have a good prospect of operational recovery and long-term profitability, even in the current economic scenario. In addition, these acquisitions increasingly consolidate our experience with assets of this nature”, said, in a note, Oscar Fahlgren, president of Mubadala Capital in Brazil.

Before the pandemic, around 900,000 people were transported daily. At the moment, this number is at half with no return forecast. In 2019 Metrô Rio profited about R$ 1 billion, in 2020 that number also dropped, to R$ 600 million.

The Rio City Metro is 54 kilometers long and has 41 stations divided into three lines and 64 trains.

According to citizens’ analysis, the transfer of concession is irregular. According to the comments, as a general rule, the company that won the bid is the only one that can explore the public good, but does not own the asset, and a new bid would be necessary to define the company that would assume the debt and operate the line by subway.