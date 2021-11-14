Accident bus in SP could not take passengers between states

The bus that overturned this morning (13) on the Oswaldo Cruz (SP) highway, leaving six dead and 48 injured, had no authorization from the ANTT (National Land Transport Agency) to carry out interstate passenger transport. The information has been confirmed to the UOL by the federal agency.

Sought out by the report, Andreatur, the company responsible for the bus, said that the information is not valid and that the authorization to travel in the stretch where the accident occurred belongs to Artesp (Transport Agency of the State of São Paulo) and was in order.

However, the collective made the journey from São Paulo to Paraty (RJ), which configures as an interstate trip and therefore would also need ANTT’s authorization.

In a statement, Artesp confirmed that the registration and inspection of the bus were valid, but reinforced that to go to Paraty the consent of the national agency was required.

“Although the company Andreatur reported a trip from São Paulo to Ubatuba-SP, it was traveling with the final destination to the city of Paraty -RJ, and inspection of the route became ANTT’s responsibility. the agency will continue taking measures in relation to the occurrence,” says the agency’s text.

Artesp also said that “the company will be duly notified for clarification on non-compliance with the travel notice”.

The bus, a double-decker vehicle with 67 people, overturned at km 75.8 on the Oswaldo Cruz highway, near São Luiz do Paraitinga, at around 6 am.

Five people died at the scene, including a child, and one died at Santa Casa de Ubatuba, where another 33 passengers were taken. Another eleven went to the Hospital Regional de Taubaté and three to the emergency room of São Luiz do Paraitinga. Twelve people were uninjured and waived hospital care.

The Fire Department explained that it was not possible to identify all the passengers, as some were mutilated by the accident. Identification will only be confirmed through the DNA of the bodies and remains.

Bus circulated in prohibited section

What may have caused the accident has not yet been disclosed. In the stretch where the vehicle fell over, the passage of buses and trucks is prohibited, except in cases of vehicles up to seven meters in length and regular public transport.

According to TV Globo, the driver was stopped by the police and warned that he could not drive on that stretch. When trying to return with the collective, he lost control of the direction.

A bus passenger told TV that the driver tipped the vehicle while trying to dodge a car.

In a note sent earlier, Andreatur said that it will only be possible to find out what caused the accident after carrying out a survey and that it is providing support to assist the victims. The company also claimed to have called the insurance company as soon as it was informed of what had happened.

Eleven vehicles from the Fire Department, a Military Police helicopter and the assistance of vehicles from SAMU (Mobile Emergency Care Service) were used to rescue the victims. Both directions of the lane were banned and other drivers were instructed to use the Tamoios highway.

The forecast of the DER-SP (Department of Highways of São Paulo) is that at least 33,000 vehicles will circulate in the region in the coming days because of the November 15 holiday.