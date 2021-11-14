After a fight, Dayane praises Marina to Aline

In the headquarters room, while part of the pedestrians were getting ready for the party, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Aline Mineiro, Dayane Mello, Valentina Francavilla and MC Gui were talking about the other pedestrians. A little earlier, Day and Aline had decreed their removal: “Each one in her corner.”

“Everything Marina says about me is very small,” Day began. “She’s a good-natured girl and a very good girl,” she continued, reinforcing that she doesn’t agree with the influencer’s game.

She doesn’t want to take a stand, she only voted for two people in two months. Not to take a stand, not to say A or B of someone else, it’s her game and I’ll respect it, it’ll be like that until the end and everything’s fine. Dayane Mello

Dayane and Marina exchanged insults during the recording of Faro’s program, which airs next Sunday.

Marina Ferrari selected Dayane Mello for the ‘masked pawn’ news during dynamic: “The only one I saw really having reason to put in was Day, she already knows,” said the influencer. When questioned by Faro, for the reasons of the masked plaque, Ferrari vented and recalled the report he heard from Aline Mineiro about the last party.

She commented at the party, she even talked about my body, what a muscular body she thought was ugly. She stands up for the women so much, saying she’s united, that I don’t know what’s behind me talking about the looks of other women on the show. There are thousands of people watching, no one knows how our self-esteem is, our emotional feeling in here, which is already weak. When you listen to criticism from other women, you do feel very inferior. Marina Ferrari

“Did they gossip to you, did they say things to you?”, questioned Dayane, who heard Aline’s answer: “It was true, it was Rico and me, Rico walked in with foot on his chest to defend Marina. [Ela] said she [Marina] she was ugly without makeup, what a muscular body was ugly on a woman,” countered Aline and Rico echoed.

I never said that, never did. Ah, how nice of you to open these agendas, I think it’s so beautiful. I think it’s so amazing that they, now, knowing that my audience out there is 90% female. Dayane Mello