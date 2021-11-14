After being ordered under house arrest, Marcelo Falcão says his daughter wants to destroy his career

The singer Marcelo Falcão, ex-The Rappa, had a request for house arrest decreed by the Rio de Janeiro Court on the accusation of not pay child support, which he only recognized in 2016 after performing a DNA test. On social media, the singer, who is currently pursuing a solo career, spoke in “mimimi” and said that his 20-year-old daughter wants to destroy his career. “It’s full of gossip and mimimi with my name and I never failed to comply with anything in court. I have always been a doer of everything before the Court. Now, finding out at the age of 20, raised by someone else, with someone else’s name, I didn’t have a chance to be together and all that. Then he shows up because he’s the singer in the band there, and then he shows up with both feet on his chest, wanting to destroy my career. I’m a good guy, I’m an honest guy, no one is going to be able to do this (…) I’m a justice-abiding person and I’m going to prove to you up front who it really was that was wrong. Because I’ll never be wrong, I don’t accept being wrong, I’m a compliant person”, said Falcão.

According to the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ), the musician claimed financial insufficiency to pay the debt by pension, as it was too high. He is said to have said that his career had declined and that he had run into debt after leaving the group O Rappa and starting his solo career. He even said that he would have reached “complete bankruptcy” in the Covid-19 pandemic, which prevented him from playing shows. However, as he did not present documentation proving his financial situation, the court understood that it was a case of Falcão’s “neglect” in paying the full amount of the pension to his daughter, who is now of legal age.

“Countless opportunities were granted without the debtor voluntarily fulfilling his obligation, in the various executions that are underway in this Court, only the debtor depositing what he thinks is due, in these records, only 3 months and nothing more. While the debtor is a renowned musician and has been performing at lives and events, with tours scheduled for this year abroad. in this way about the value of the pension well defined by the High Court of Justice; The debt reached a high level due to the constant default by the debtor in fulfilling his obligation, and payment is still possible. Furthermore, it did not even offer a proposal to pay its debt in installments, even avoiding paying the maturing pensions”, the court records point out. The court decision for house arrest, with the use of electronic ankle bracelets and only with permission to leave the house, only in case of health care at the nearest clinic or hospital, should last 60 days.