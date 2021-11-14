After Dani Alves, Barcelona targets Manchester City’s reinforcements, who exchanged barbs with Guardiola and asked to leave

Manchester City’s Raheem Sterling can go to Barcelona on loan from January 2022 on a negotiation with a call option

Last week, the Barcelona he seems to have defined a strategy to get out of the strong technical and financial crisis that is plaguing him: looking to the past. Idol Xavi Hernández has been announced as the new coach for Ronald Koeman’s vacancy. In addition, Daniel Alves, who was free on the market, got it right by the end of the season.

According to the Spanish press, the club is going for more and is looking to strengthen the attacking sector. According to the diary Sports World, Barcelona should go back to work for Raheem Sterling, forward for Manchester City, who welcomes the departure of the English team to have more minutes on the field.

Although they see Sterling’s departure as interesting, the Citzens don’t want to lose money and can peg the striker’s loan to Barcelona with a buy option. The negotiation would ultimately cost 50 million euros, around R$ 312 million.

Recently, in a diary interview teams, from England, Sterling complained of coach Pep Guardiola on account of the lack of more opportunities in the starting lineup. The answer came at the height and hard of the Spanish coach. “To call the club and make a decision.”

“He is our player and I hope he will be an extremely important player. What I want from Raheem and everyone else is that they have to be pleased to be here and happy to be here. best decision for his family,” said the Spaniard.

In the 2021/22 season, Sterling has 15 matches, with just two goals and two assists with the Manchester City shirt, a club he has defended since the 2015/16 season.