After data damming, Brazil has 731 Covid deaths in 24 hours – News

Brazil registered, this Saturday (13), 731 deaths by Covid-19 and 14,642 new diagnosed cases, according to data sent by the states to the Ministry of Health and Conass (National Council of Health Secretaries).

The daily report brings an increase of 446 deaths compared to the day before due to the damming of data from other days in the state of São Paulo, which were registered only today due to technical problems in accessing the Sivep database (System of Epidemiological Surveillance Information)-Influenza.

In addition to São Paulo, Mato Grosso and the Federal District had problems in recording data and kept the statistics of this Friday (12) in the Conass balance sheet.

With today’s balance, the country accounts for 611,222 deaths and 21,953,838 people who have already been diagnosed with the disease. According to the Ministry of Health, more than 21.1 million people have already recovered from Covid-19 in the country.

According to Conass, the coronavirus lethality rate in Brazil is 2.8% and the mortality rate per 100,000 inhabitants is 290.9. The moving average of deaths in the last seven days is 262 and the moving average of new cases is 11,359.

O R7 Vaccinometer shows that more than 156.9 million people have received the first dose of an anti-Covid vaccine in the country, which corresponds to 74% of the population, and more than 124.5 million have already received the second dose or a dose vaccine single and are fully immunized.