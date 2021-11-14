After the break, the Brazilian team re-presents itself and starts preparing for the derby in Argentina | Brazilian Team

Already classified for the World Cup in Qatar, the Brazilian team won the day off last Friday and re-appeared this Saturday afternoon, in the city of São Paulo. In training at the CT of Palmeiras, the group began preparing for the derby against Argentina, on Tuesday.

The match is valid for the 14th round of the Qualifiers and takes place at 20:30 (GMT). Globo, SportTV and the ge broadcast the duel between Argentina x Brazil throughout the country.

For this game, Coach Tite will make at least one lineup change. Suspended, the steering wheel Casemiro must be replaced by Fabinho.

To complete the group, Edenílson, from Internacional, was called up last Friday. He will perform this Sunday, so as not to defraud Colorado, who play this Saturday, against Athletico-PR.

1 de 1 Striker Vini Júnior in action during squad training — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF Forward Vini Júnior in action during squad training — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo / CBF

In training this Saturday, only the players who played 45 minutes or less against Colombia last Thursday went to the field, in addition to the goalkeepers. The holders performed a regenerative activity.

Three athletes from the base categories of Palmeiras also participated in the work: right-back Gustavo, left-back Vanderlan and midfielder Fabinho.

Brazil goes back to training this Sunday and ends the preparation on Monday morning. In the afternoon, the delegation from Canary Islands leaves for San Juan on a chartered flight.

A possible lineup for the derby against Argentina is: Alisson, Danilo, Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Alex Sandro; Fabinho, Fred and Lucas Paquetá; Raphinha, Gabriel Jesus and Neymar.