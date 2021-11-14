Aline and Day fight ends in water war: ‘Crazy’

After Valentina and Dayane called Aline in the pantry “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV) to say that they had lost confidence in the girl, the former stage assistant left the scene and left the pair talking.

Aline cited one of the reasons for being upset with the model: “Friend, the day you looked at me in bed and said: ‘You’re nothing to nobody in here'”.

Dayane denied: “I never said that. You’re taking things as you please.” And got angry when interrupted by the ex-panicat: “Calm down, let me talk!”

The former Gran Fratello Vip contestant gave her point: “Aline, it’s not true. What’s worse, not getting 5 plaques?” That was the meaning”.

Aline disagreed with the woman’s speech: “You said that: ‘What is better, taking 5 signs or being nothing?’ You spoke with those words”.

The model got annoyed: “Aline, no. Being a nothing… I want to know!” and the ex-panicat was stressed by her friend’s tone of voice: “See, when I say something you get totally stressed out and start screaming.”

Dayane continued to defend himself: “No, because you turn things your way.” The girl got annoyed: “I don’t spin. That’s been recorded, Dayane.”

Day snapped: “Of course it’s been recorded, because I said so. But it wasn’t in the sense… How can I, a friend who likes you, say you’re nothing?”.

Aline asked: “So, okay, why didn’t you come to me and say: ‘Friend, here’s the thing…’. And she was interrupted by the model: “Aline, you only understand what you want”.

The discussion continued and Aline threw water on the model, who complained to MC Gui: “I’m talking to this crazy woman here, she just got me wet. There’s more. Meeting on the roof”.

The ex-panicat repeated a few times: “I’m talking to you” and Day asked: “Aline, you stop wetting me”. Dayane threw water at MC Gui and Aline, and a water war broke out in the kitchen.