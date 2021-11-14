‘All calendar diseases together kill less than Covid-19 in pediatrics,’ says Kfouri

A comment was made by the physician when pointing out the advantages of vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old, as requested by Pfizer to Anvisa

Image: Reproduction/Panic Renato Kfouri, pediatrician and infectious disease, director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations



the pharmacist to do asked permission to National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) for the vaccine against Covid-19 can be given to children aged 5 to 11 years deity. In a live interview with Jornal da Manhã, the infectious disease specialist, pediatrician and director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Renato Kfouri, commented on the topic and highlighted that, after approval by Anvisa, the immunizing agent should be considered safe for children, mainly because it can be administered in smaller doses. She also said that the age group needs to be protected with the Covid-19 vaccine, as the disease is more harmful to children’s lives than all other pediatric infections put together. “All diseases on the calendar [vacinal da infância] together kill less than Covid-19 in pediatrics“said Kfouri

“When we talk about vaccination of the pediatric population, we always make the point that adults are priorities, children are less affected, that they have less chance of developing the severe form, but, very different from what many people imagine, it is not a negligible risk is not negligible. Under 20 years of age are 0.4% of all deaths. Let’s be careful not to get distracted by this, because 0.4% of 600,000 deaths were over 2,400 children and teenagers who lost their lives to Covid-19. It’s more than the combined deaths of measles, whooping cough, dephytheria, paralysis, meningitis, flu, yellow fever, all calendar diseases together kill less than Covid-19 in pediatrics. For each death of these children, we had at least six times more hospitalizations, that is, 15 thousand children hospitalized since the beginning of the pandemic. It is important, yes, for us to vaccinate this population. And vaccines have to demonstrate safety, the same safety we require for adult licensing. And the data is showing up. We are seeing, in 5 to 11 years, extremely safe, extremely effective, a third of the dose, that is, we can use a lower concentration, further increasing the safety profile. I believe that Anvisa, this year approves vaccination for 5 to 11 years, which is a huge gain for our children”, said the pediatrician.

The doctor also pointed out that vaccines are effective and that they have a low rate of side effects. “São Paulo, for example, has already vaccinated 97% of its teenagers from 12 to 17 years old, with an enormous safety profile. Very rare side effects such as pain, fever. For 2-5 year olds, we don’t have this experience of millions of doses applied yet. We have the experiences of clinical studies, the same as we had for other age groups. And they did very well. And it is very important that this segment, which we call post-vaccination, post-licensing, continues to monitor the risk of these side effects, sometimes an inflammation in the heart, sometimes a thrombosis that some vaccines against Covid-19 can lead to, allergic reaction, are so rare that the number of cases prevented, and in pediatrics it is no different, it exceeds a lot. No wonder that the United States and most countries in Europe are already vaccinating teenagers. Soon, we should also have approval in Europe for 2 to 5 years and age, as the United States has already started to do”, he pointed out.