América-MG wins, climbs the table and increases Grêmio’s drama in the Z4

América-MG is getting closer to mathematically guaranteeing the permanence of Serie A. And Grêmio got even closer to relegation. All because of the victory from Minas, today (13), in Belo Horizonte. The game valid for the 32nd round of the Brazilian Championship was open, with emotion from the beginning, and refereeing controversies. In the end, the score 3-1 summarizes the distance between the two teams on the field.

Felipe Azevedo opened the scoring, after the offside was reviewed by the VAR. Ademir made it 2-0 in the first half, and Juninho made it 3-0 in the final stage. Ferreira cashed for Grêmio.

América-MG reaches 44 points, jumps in the table and leaves relegation far away. With a chance, even, to play for a spot in Copa Sudamericana and possible Libertadores.

Grêmio stops at 29 points and continues as penultimate in the table. The team from Rio Grande do Sul has seven more games to seek at least four victories and dream of escaping relegation.

Who shone: Ademir

Jersey 10 gave Felipe Azevedo a precise shot to open the scoreboard, at the beginning of the game. At the end of the first half, he infiltrated the area and suffered a penalty. That he himself converted. He distributed the game, with good doses of creativity and repertoire of short and long passes.

Who was wrong: Vanderson

Lateral failed in the first goal of the game, giving conditions and space to Felipe Azevedo. During the duel, he made a mistake in his decision to attack. On defense, he collaborated for a bad game in the sector.

Kannemann turns last minute embezzlement

Walter Kannemann was selected as a starter, but did not play. Fifteen minutes before the ball rolled, Grêmio informed that the defender felt pain in his hip during the warm-up and was vetoed by doctors. The discomfort in the region has been chronic and has already led to the Argentine being embezzled for a long time. But this time, it was different. In time. Without him, Ruan went into the field alongside Pedro Geromel.

Guild goes crazy with arbitration

The first half had two occurrences that made Grêmio literally go after referee Flávio Rodrigues de Souza. First, the Grêmio players asked for an indirect free kick almost over the goal line of América-MG. Reason: Matheus Cavichioli made a mistake when taking a goal kick and hit the ball twice in a row. The bid was not marked. Afterwards, the team from Rio Grande do Sul pressured the referee, claiming a penalty from Cavichiolli on Elias. The bid was also not checked.

In both, not even the VAR cabin was used for overhaul.

América-MG wins “through tiredness”

Marquinhos Santos’ team played a game full of strategy. Probably exploiting the Grêmio desperation in the fight against relegation, América-MG started the match at a faster pace and looking for long balls. He fitted one of them, opened the scoreboard and then closed it. He spent more than 40 minutes controlling spaces in front of the area. In additions to the first stage, he went on the attack and suffered a penalty.

The possession of the ball in the first half helps explain the plan: América-MG had 45%, that is, they left Grêmio’s mission to propose. With the opponent exposed, nervous, Coelho managed to build the score. As if it were “in the physical and mental fatigue” of the opponent.

Guild without creativity suffers (a lot)

Alisson’s presence, improvised in the middle, as a sort of guard, didn’t work. Maybe because of the change of scene of the match, after just four minutes and Felipe Azevedo’s goal. But a lot, too, for the performance of the 23 shirt and the rest of Grêmio. Without the creativity to overcome the defense of América-MG, the team from Rio Grande do Sul was a well of ideas. He spent the entire first half running the ball in midfield.

At 38 of the first half, Diego Souza starred in the best attacking move. The center forward dug into the goalkeeper’s exit and saw Eduardo save, with his head, on top of the line.

Goal in the first minute and open play

Juninho increased the score to 3-0, in América-MG’s first attack in the final stage, and made the game even more atypical. Grêmio started to expose themselves more, the home team lowered the pace and the match was open. France. For a few minutes, the team from Rio Grande do Sul pressed and dreamed of a reaction, especially after Ferreira’s goal. The young striker received it in the middle of five markers, found space in the half moon and hit Cavichiolli’s right corner. But the reaction was just a dream. The reality is a new defeat and the risk of relegation is increasing.

DATASHEET:

AMERICA-MG 3 x 1 GROWTH

Competition: 32nd round of the Brasileirão

Date and time: 11/13/2021 (Saturday), at 6:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Local: Arena Independência, in Belo Horizonte (MG)

Referee: Flávio Rodrigues de Souza (SP/Fifa)

Assistants: Alex Ang Ribeiro (SP) and Daniel Luis Marques (SP)

VAR: Pericles Bassols Pegado Cortez (SP)

Yellow cards: Ricardo Silva, Zárate, Cavichioli (AMG); Ruan (GRE)

Goals: Felipe Azevedo, at 4 minutes of the first half (AMG); Ademir, 48 minutes into the first half (AMG); Juninho, 2 minutes into the second half (AMG); Ferreira, at 10 minutes of the second half (GRE)

AMERICA-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric (Anderson), Eduardo Bauermann, Ricardo Silva and Marlon; Lucas Kal; Ademir, Juninho, Alê (Valoura) and Zárate (Rodolfo); Felipe Azevedo (Alan Ruschel). Technician: Marquinhos Santos

GUILD: Brenno; Vanderson (Rafinha), Pedro Geromel, Ruan (Diego Churín) and Cortez; Mateus Sarará (Darlan) and Lucas Silva (Diogo Barbosa); Ferreira, Alisson and Elias Manoel (Campaz); Diego Souza. Technician: Vagner Mancini